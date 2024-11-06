Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A40A34 | ISIN: US53947R1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Date and Time for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR), said it will report Q3 2024 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

A conference call will follow at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time. To participate in the call telephonically please dial +1 877-407-0670 / +1 215-268-9902. International participants can find a list of toll-free numbers here. A live audio webcast will also be available at the following link as well as through the Investor section of Loar Holdings website; https://ir.loargroup.com

The webcast will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact

Ian McKillop
Loar Group Investor Relations
IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
