

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets witnessed a dramatic shift in sentiment in the aftermath of the resounding victory for Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential elections held on Tuesday.



Wall Street Futures have rallied heavily. European benchmarks are also trading with strong gains. Asian benchmarks however closed on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index jumped. Bond yields spiked in the U.S. and U.K. Prices of crude oil as well as gold declined amidst the Dollar's surge. Cryptocurrencies however soared.



Anxiety ahead of the looming central bank decisions continues to weigh on sentiment. Markets continue to expect both the Fed, and the Bank of England cut rates by a quarter point on Thursday.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,548.50 up 3.14% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,914.00, up 2.27% Germany's DAX at 19,332.75, up 0.41% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,254.89, up 1.01% France's CAC 40 at 7,467.96, up 0.82% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,880.75, up 0.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,428.50, up 2.16% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,199.50, up 0.83% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,383.81, down 0.09% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,538.38, down 2.23%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0713, down 1.99% GBP/USD at 1.2868, down 1.33% USD/JPY at 154.19, up 1.71% AUD/USD at 0.6564, down 1.06% USD/CAD at 1.3904, up 0.58% Dollar Index at 105.23, up 1.75%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.485%, up 4.55% Germany at 2.4090%, down 0.90% France at 3.153%, down 0.44% U.K. at 4.6000%, up 1.52% Japan at 0.978%, down 0.31%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $74.66, down 1.15%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $71.02, down 1.35%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,714.60, down 1.28%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $74,685.10, up 8.47% Ethereum at $2,640.54, up 8.24% Solana at $188.03, up 15.96% BNB at $583.69, up 4.42% XRP at $0.5356, up 5.23%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News