Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P57L | ISIN: US82452J1097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.11.24
21:59 Uhr
89,91 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 14:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shift4; ConnexPay: ConnexPay Partners with Shift4 to Streamline Payment Solutions in Europe

The collaboration combines Shift4's top acquiring services with ConnexPay's all-in-one payments platform to deliver seamless PayIn and PayOut functions to businesses across various markets, including OTA and Hospitality.

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced a strategic partnership with ConnexPay, the world's first all-in-one payments platform. This partnership will empower online travel agencies (OTAs) and hospitality businesses in the UK and European markets by integrating ConnexPay's payment issuance solutions with Shift4's leading payment processing infrastructure.

Through this partnership, ConnexPay will leverage Shift4's expertise in the European payments landscape to expand within the UK and EU markets. Supported by Shift4's full acquiring services with 3D Secure, ConnexPay is able to offer Gross Settlement payouts via third-party integration, unlocking new growth potential in key regions for both companies.

By merging PayIn (the process of accepting payments from customers) and PayOut (issuing payments to suppliers) into one unified system, ConnexPay reduces the operational burden on merchants and enhances financial reconciliation. Shift4's advanced acquiring capabilities will enable ConnexPay merchants to access next-day settlement along with the ability to issue virtual cards in real-time to one or more suppliers using incoming funds from customers.

"Combining ConnexPay's advanced virtual card issuance capabilities with Shift4's comprehensive payment processing platform allows us to offer an end-to-end solution that meets the unique needs of the travel and hospitality industries across the UK and EU markets," said France Blanchard, SVP Account Management & Onboarding, Europe, at Shift4. "We've already seen strong interest within key markets, and with ConnexPay's expansion efforts underway, we're excited about the potential to scale this solution in more countries across Europe."

"The combination of ConnexPay's issuance solutions and Shift4's acquiring services creates a robust platform that can scale the European continental markets," said Ben Peters, CEO, ConnexPay. "This partnership allows us to support more OTAs and other travel-related businesses with a secure, all-in-one solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves cash flow management."

With plans to significantly scale its processing operations in various regions throughout Europe, the growth will be supported by Shift4's proven capacity to manage billions of transactions annually, alongside ConnexPay's flexible platform, which simplifies B2B payment processes through a single contract and unified reconciliation.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About ConnexPay

ConnexPay is the first payments company to seamlessly combine both PayIns and PayOuts into a single global platform, requiring only one contract and providing unified reconciliation. The flexibility of ConnexPay's technology allows clients to manage all their B2B payment needs, from acquiring sales, managing fraud, and paying suppliers, all on one platform. ConnexPay's solutions are applicable across a broad spectrum of corporate payment use cases, including global travel, ticketing, insurance and warranty claims, loyalty and rewards, and media and advertising. Founded in 2017, ConnexPay serves clients on six continents and provides payments services to over 175 countries and territories worldwide. In 2023, ConnexPay earned the Travel Innovator of the Year award at Phocuswright and in 2024 was named to the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America for the second year in a row.

Learn more at www.connexpay.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Shift4 Media Contact:
Nate Hirshberg
Senior Vice President, Marketing, Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com
+1 610.596.4590

ConnexPay Media Contact:
Liza Amaro
Head of Marketing
Lamaro@connexpay.com
+1 706.617.4710

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/connexpay-partners-with-shift4-to-streamline-payment-solutions-in-europe-302297353.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.