

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $638 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $721 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $2.776 billion from $3.334 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



