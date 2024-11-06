Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calling All Football Fans - Be Part of the Super Bowl Action! Allied Universal is Hosting a Hiring Event to Fill 500 Positions for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 /

WHAT: Allied Universal®, North America's leading security and facility services company, is filling 500 event security positions for the 2025 Super Bowl. Those hired will be responsible for entry screening, enforcing access control and implementing safety policies and procedures at a variety of Super Bowl related events in the New Orleans area.

  • No experience necessary

  • Veterans encouraged to apply

  • Flexible schedules

  • Part-time positions

  • Weekly pay

  • Up to $20 per hour to work Super Bowl related events

  • Paid training programs

  • Potential career paths to management

  • Promote from within culture

WHEN:

11/8/2024

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

11/9/2024

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Two Poydras Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

* New Orleans Hilton Riverside

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 18 years or older for unarmed roles

  • Ability to obtain Louisiana security license

  • High school diploma (or equivalent)

  • Provide two forms of I-9 documents (valid photo identification, Social Security card, original birth certificate)

  • Must be able to work overtime as needed

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

  • Background investigation

  • Oral-swab drug screen

Additional Information:

https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/yb--CER10mulQGjXBiNfJF7mwOf?domain=intsignup.indeed.com

QUOTE: "This is a great opportunity to witness the excitement of a Super Bowl weekend in a unique way while helping others feel safe. We have people who return annually as part of our Super Bowl security team and others who have parlayed the weekend job into a lifelong career," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, security mobile patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Director of Public Relations - North America
Allied Universal
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
