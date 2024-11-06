LQR House Announces Marketing Partnership with the New York Cocktail Co. to Drive Awareness and Sales of Their Negroni Cocktail on CWSpirits.com

LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry,is thrilled to announce a new marketing collaboration with The New York Cocktail Co., including a launch of a custom campaign highlighting their award-winning ready-to-drink cocktail Negroni, crafted by their team of New York's bartenders. This campaign will focus on driving traffic and sales for their bottled Negroni cocktail on CWSpirits.com.

According to The New York Cocktail Co., their Negroni is more than just a cocktail; it offers convenience without compromising quality, capturing the essence of the bartender-guest connection in every pour. It stands as a tribute to Dante NYC-an iconic Greenwich Village café and a landmark in New York's cocktail scene since 1915. Renato Tonelli, an Italian-American Beverage Director at Dante and the 2023 U.S. Bartender of the Year, has brought his expertise to create this spirited, herbaceous, and impeccably balanced Negroni, now bottled for The New York Cocktail Co.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his excitement for the partnership:

"The Negroni is my go-to cocktail, so I couldn't be more excited about this product-it makes it easy to pour my favorite drink right at home. With The New York Cocktail Co., you can experience an elegant New York bar atmosphere anywhere. Whether it's a sunset aperitivo, a relaxed moment on your apartment balcony, or a refined pre-dinner drink, this Negroni brings a bit of New York's cocktail culture wherever you are."

LQR House believes that this collaboration brings together The New York Cocktail Co.'s expertise in crafting top-quality cocktails with the Company's dedication to creating standout e-commerce experiences in the spirits market. Together, they aim to introduce a new audience to this classic cocktail while celebrating its New York roots.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About The New York Cocktail Co

The New York Cocktail Co. intends to capture the magic and elegance of its storied hometown through small-batch, ready-to-serve cocktails crafted by New York bartenders. Each bottle brings the quality and attention to detail of the city's finest bars into any setting, allowing patrons to enjoy expertly balanced t cocktails made with premium spirits and ingredients. Whether it's a Negroni on a city stoop or a martini on a summer evening, The New York Cocktail Co. aims to deliver a timeless bar experience, embodying the essence of New York, wherever you are.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

