Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (the "Company" or "Nu E") is pleased to announce that the Company has recently entered into a Marketing Agreement with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"), a Florida-based company, for the purpose of providing various marketing services to the Company. i2i will create an advertising campaign and utilize their digital marketing program strategy with the aim of increasing investor awareness through various online platforms and methods of engagement, including the direct mailing of advertising materials to potentially interested parties. The contract is on a month-to-month basis, and fees for the services will vary, according to the program(s) being employed. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, i2i (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length with the Company.

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the services to be provided by i2i. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in Nu E's business, general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Listing Statement of Nu E posted on SEDAR+. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

