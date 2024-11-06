American Electric Power: AEP Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings, Introduces New Growth Rate and Capital Plan

Third-quarter 2024 GAAP earnings of $1.80 per share; operating earnings of $1.85 per share

Narrows 2024 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance to $5.58 to $5.68 per share, maintaining $5.63 midpoint

Announces new long-term growth rate of 6% to 8% based off of 2025 operating earnings guidance of $5.75 to $5.95 per share

Expands five-year capital plan to $54 billion to support reliability and demand growth

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER Preliminary, unaudited results





Third Quarter ended September 30

Year-to-date ended September 30



2024 2023 Change

2024 2023 Change Revenue ($ in billions): 5.4 5.3 0.1

15.0 14.4 0.6 Earnings ($ in millions):















GAAP 959.6 953.7 5.9

2,303.0 1,871.9 431.1

Operating (non-GAAP) 985.4 923.8 61.6

2,317.8 2,077.6 240.2

















EPS ($):

















GAAP 1.80 1.83 (0.03)

4.35 3.62 0.73

Operating (non-GAAP) 1.85 1.77 0.08

4.38 4.02 0.36

EPS based on 532 million shares 3Q 2024, 520 million shares 3Q 2023, 529 million shares YTD 2024 and 517 million shares YTD 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today reported third-quarter 2024 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $960 million or $1.80 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $954 million or $1.83 per share in third-quarter 2023. Operating earnings for third-quarter 2024 were $985 million or $1.85 per share, compared with operating earnings of $924 million or $1.77 per share in third-quarter 2023.

Operating earnings is a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items. On a year-to-date basis, the variance between GAAP and operating earnings is $0.03 per share. A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings for the quarter and year to date is included in the tables at the end of this news release.

"Our results this quarter were driven by our continued investments to improve service and enhance the energy system to meet the needs of our customers and communities. Based on our progress so far this year, we are tightening our 2024 earnings guidance range and maintaining the $5.63 midpoint," said Bill Fehrman, AEP president and chief executive officer.

"We are committed to providing best-in-class service, driving operational excellence and exercising financial discipline to improve results and create more value for our customers, investors and all stakeholders. AEP has a strong foundation and significant growth opportunities ahead, and we are confident in our ability to execute our strategy and deliver on our promises. This confidence is reflected in our new 6%-8% long-term growth rate and expanded capital investment plan of $54 billion over the next five years, along with our commitment to a strong balance sheet.

"The foundation of our 2025 earnings guidance range is based on robust growth in our regulated businesses as we invest in a reliable, resilient grid and new generation opportunities to serve unprecedented load growth. The range also reflects lower contributions from our Generation & Marketing segment due to the reduced scope of activities in this segment going forward," Fehrman said.

"Commercial load has increased more than 10% year-over-year through the third quarter, and our updated sales projections show that pace accelerating. We expect commercial load to grow an average of 20% annually over the next three years based on customer contracts signed so far. In fact, we now have financial agreements from customers for 20 gigawatts of commercial and industrial load additions through the end of the decade, primarily in Ohio, Texas and Indiana.

"We continue to work with our regulators to ensure costs are fairly allocated so we can keep customer rates affordable and make sure all customers benefit from the investments needed to support the growth of data processors and other economic development projects," he said.

"We recently implemented leadership and alignment changes to streamline our corporate structure, move decision making closer to customers and ensure the businesses that drive our revenue have the support they need to improve performance. We also continue to engage our employees to identify process improvements and efficiencies that will reposition the company to support sustainable growth and customer affordability," Fehrman added.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT

$ in millions

GAAP Earnings 3Q 24 3Q 23 Change YTD 24 YTD 23 Change Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 571.5 512.5 59.0 1,198.0 1,051.6 146.4 Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 245.2 206.0 39.2 542.3 508.4 33.9 AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 214.7 202.9 11.8 624.1 580.8 43.3 Generation & Marketing (d) 93.3 130.7 (37.4) 226.1 (59.3) 285.4 All Other (165.1) (98.4) (66.7) (287.5) (209.6) (77.9) Total GAAP Earnings (Loss) 959.6 953.7 5.9 2,303.0 1,871.9 431.1













Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 3Q 24 3Q 23 Change YTD 24 YTD 23 Change Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 572.4 520.0 52.4 1,117.5 1,045.6 71.9 Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 245.2 206.0 39.2 610.8 488.2 122.6 AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 214.7 202.9 11.8 632.3 580.9 51.4 Generation & Marketing (d) 99.2 92.8 6.4 225.6 204.1 21.5 All Other (146.1) (97.9) (48.2) (268.4) (241.2) (27.2) Total Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 985.4 923.8 61.6 2,317.8 2,077.6 240.2





A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings with operating earnings is included in tables at the end of this news release.

a. Includes AEP Generating Co., Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Kingsport Power, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, Southwestern Electric Power and Wheeling Power b. Includes Ohio Power and AEP Texas c. Includes wholly-owned transmission-only subsidiaries and transmission-only joint ventures d. Includes AEP OnSite Partners, AEP Renewables, competitive generation in ERCOT and PJM as well as marketing, risk management and retail activities in ERCOT, PJM and MISO





EARNINGS GUIDANCE

AEP narrowed its 2024 operating earnings guidance range to $5.58 to $5.68 per share. Operating earnings could differ from GAAP earnings for matters such as impairments, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. AEP management is not able to forecast if any of these items will occur or any amounts that may be reported for future periods. Therefore, AEP is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for 2024 earnings guidance.

Reflecting special items recorded through the third quarter, the estimated earnings per share on a GAAP basis would be $5.55 to $5.65 per share. See the table below for a full reconciliation of 2024 earnings guidance.

2024 EPS Guidance Reconciliation







Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis $5.55 to $5.65







Mark-to-market impact of commodity hedging activities

(0.09)









Remeasurement of Excess ADIT Regulatory Liability

(0.09)









Impact of NOLC on Retail Rate Making

(0.50)









Disallowance - Dolet Hills Power Station

0.02









Provision for Refund - Turk Plant

0.24









Sale of AEP OnSite Partners

0.02









Severance Charges

0.18









Federal EPA Coal Combustion Residuals Rule

0.21









SEC Matter Loss Contingency

0.04









Operating EPS Guidance $5.58 to $5.68









AEP's earnings are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and represent the company's earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's operating earnings, a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items as described in the news release and charts, provide another representation for investors to evaluate the performance of the company's ongoing business activities. AEP uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding its earnings outlook and results. The company uses operating earnings data internally to measure performance against budget, to report to AEP's Board of Directors and also as an input in determining performance-based compensation under the company's employee incentive compensation plans.

---

American Electric Power Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)





































2024





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

&

Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)





($ in millions)



































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

571.5

245.2

214.7

93.3

(165.1)

959.6

$ 1.80































Special Items (b)





























Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) 0.9

-

-

5.9

-

6.8

0.01

SEC Matter Loss Contingency (d) -

-

-

-

19.0

19.0

0.04 Total Special Items

0.9

-

-

5.9

19.0

25.8

$ 0.05































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

572.4

245.2

214.7

99.2

(146.1)

985.4

$ 1.85































































Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)





































2023





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

&

Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)





($ in millions)



































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

512.5

206.0

202.9

130.7

(98.4)

953.7

$ 1.83































Special Items (b)





























Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) 7.5

-

-

(37.9)

-

(30.4)

(0.06)

Sale of Unregulated Renewables (e) -

-

-

-

0.5

0.5

- Total Special Items

7.5

-

-

(37.9)

0.5

(29.9)

$ (0.06)































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

520.0

206.0

202.9

92.8

(97.9)

923.8

$ 1.77





(a) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic (b) Excluding tax related adjustments, all items presented in the table are tax adjusted at the statutory rate unless otherwise noted (c) Represents the impact of mark-to-market economic hedging activities (d) Represents an estimated loss contingency related to a previously disclosed SEC investigation (e) Represents third-party transaction costs related to the sale of the Competitive Contracted Renewable Portfolio

American Electric Power Summary of Selected Sales Data Regulated Connected Load (Data based on preliminary, unaudited results)

















Three Months Ended September 30 ENERGY & DELIVERY SUMMARY

2024

2023

Change













Vertically Integrated Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

8,959

8,975

(0.2) % Commercial

6,910

6,686

3.4 % Industrial

8,562

8,731

(1.9) % Miscellaneous

612

618

(1.0) % Total Retail

25,043

25,010

0.1 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

3,559

3,876

(8.2) %













Total KWHs

28,602

28,886

(1.0) %













Transmission & Distribution Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

8,206

8,442

(2.8) % Commercial

9,671

8,574

12.8 % Industrial

6,725

6,601

1.9 % Miscellaneous

213

220

(3.2) % Total Retail (b)

24,815

23,837

4.1 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

504

485

3.9 %













Total KWHs

25,319

24,322

4.1 %





(a) Includes off-system sales, municipalities and cooperatives, unit power and other wholesale customers (b) Represents energy delivered to distribution customers

American Electric Power Financial Results for Year-to-Date 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)





































2024





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

&

Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)





($ in millions)



































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

1,198.0

542.3

624.1

226.1

(287.5)

2,303.0

$ 4.35































Special Items (b)





























Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) 17.9

-

-

(70.1)

-

(52.2)

(0.09)

Remeasurement of Excess ADIT Regulatory Liability (d) (44.6)

-

-

-

-

(44.6)

(0.09)

Impact of NOLC on Retail Rate Making (e) (259.6)

-

-

-

-

(259.6)

(0.50)

Disallowance - Dolet Hills Power Station (f) 11.1

-

-

-

-

11.1

0.02

Provision for Refund - Turk Plant (g) 126.4

-

-

-

-

126.4

0.24

Sale of AEP OnSite Partners (h) -

-

-

10.4

-

10.4

0.02

Severance Charges (i) 57.7

27.2

8.2

0.4

0.1

93.6

0.18

Federal EPA Coal Combustion Residuals Rule (j) 10.6

41.3

-

58.8

-

110.7

0.21

SEC Matter Loss Contingency (k) -

-

-

-

19.0

19.0

0.04 Total Special Items

(80.5)

68.5

8.2

(0.5)

19.1

14.8

$ 0.03































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

1,117.5

610.8

632.3

225.6

(268.4)

2,317.8

$ 4.38































Financial Results for Year-to-Date 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)





































2023





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

&

Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)





($ in millions)



































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

1,051.6

508.4

580.8

(59.3)

(209.6)

1,871.9

$ 3.62































Special Items (b)





























Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) (1.7)

-

-

174.9

-

173.2

0.34

Termination of the Sale of Kentucky Operations (l) -

-

-

-

(33.7)

(33.7)

(0.06)

Sale of Unregulated Renewables (m) -

-

-

88.5

2.1

90.6

0.17

Change in Texas Legislation (n) (4.3)

(20.2)

0.1

-

-

(24.4)

(0.05) Total Special Items

(6.0)

(20.2)

0.1

263.4

(31.6)

205.7

$ 0.40































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

1,045.6

488.2

580.9

204.1

(241.2)

2,077.6

$ 4.02





(a) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic (b) Excluding tax related adjustments, all items presented in the table are tax adjusted at the statutory rate unless otherwise noted (c) Represents the impact of mark-to-market economic hedging activities (d) Represents the impact of the remeasurement of excess accumulated deferred income taxes in Arkansas and Michigan (e) Represents the impact of receiving IRS PLRs related to NOLCs in retail rate making (I&M, PSO and SWEPCo). Amount includes a reduction in excess accumulated deferred income taxes and activity related to prior periods (f) Represents the impact of a disallowance recorded at SWEPCo on the remaining net book value of the Dolet Hills Power Station as a result of an LPSC approved settlement agreement in April 2024 (g) Represents a provision for revenue refunds on certain capitalized costs associated with the Turk Plant (h) Represents the loss on the sale of AEP OnSite Partners (i) Represents the impact of AEP's recent workforce reduction program (j) Represents the impact of the Federal EPA Revised Coal Combustion Residuals Rule (k) Represents an estimated loss contingency related to a previously disclosed SEC investigation (l) Represents an adjustment to the loss on the expected sale of the Kentucky Operations which was terminated in April 2023 and other related third-party transaction costs (m) Represents the loss on the sale of the Competitive Contracted Renewable Portfolio and other related third-party transaction costs (n) Represents the impact of recent legislation in Texas regarding recovery of certain employee incentives

American Electric Power Summary of Selected Sales Data Regulated Connected Load (Data based on preliminary, unaudited results)

















Nine Months Ended September 30 ENERGY & DELIVERY SUMMARY

2024

2023

Change













Vertically Integrated Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

24,191

23,406

3.4 % Commercial

18,763

17,781

5.5 % Industrial

25,563

25,686

(0.5) % Miscellaneous

1,718

1,684

2.0 % Total Retail

70,235

68,557

2.4 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

10,498

10,620

(1.1) %













Total KWHs

80,733

79,177

2.0 %













Transmission & Distribution Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

21,079

20,618

2.2 % Commercial

26,871

22,711

18.3 % Industrial

20,363

19,800

2.8 % Miscellaneous

573

565

1.4 % Total Retail (b)

68,886

63,694

8.2 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

1,347

1,366

(1.4) %













Total KWHs

70,233

65,060

8.0 %





(a) Includes off-system sales, municipalities and cooperatives, unit power and other wholesale customers (b) Represents energy delivered to distribution customers

