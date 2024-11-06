NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), a technology leader in connecting advertisers to consumers across all major digital channels, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Third-quarter results were in line with our expectations as we continue to capitalize on the strength of DOOH, Retail Media, and CTV," commented Tal Jacobson, Perion's CEO. "All three growth engines delivered strong results in the quarter, signaling that our multi-channel strategy is gaining traction with advertisers who trust us to activate their messages across all screens and formats. DOOH, Retail Media and CTV are leading today's industry trends, and we are committed to developing and introducing new innovative omni-channel solutions that position Perion at the forefront of these high-growth areas."

"Perion strives to serve its customers at the highest level while profitably growing the business and delivering value to shareholders. We will continue to accomplish this by combining internally developed and integrated technology solutions and adding more successful and synergetic growth engines organically and inorganically. We expect to generate positive operating cash flow in 2024, as we have consistently done since 2014." concluded Mr. Jacobson.

1 On a proforma basis

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

On a proforma basis, DOOH revenue increased 63% year-over-year to $19.1 million, representing 23% of Advertising Solutions revenue compared to 11% last year.

Retail Media 1 revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $21.0 million, representing 26% of Advertising Solutions revenue compared to 13% last year.

revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $21.0 million, representing 26% of Advertising Solutions revenue compared to 13% last year. CTV revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $9.5 million, representing 12% of Advertising Solutions revenue compared to 8% last year.

Open Web 2 Video revenue decreased 63% year-over-year, representing 14% of Advertising Solutions revenue, compared to 32% last year.

Video revenue decreased 63% year-over-year, representing 14% of Advertising Solutions revenue, compared to 32% last year. Search Advertising revenue decreased 76% year-over-year to $20.9 million, representing 20% of total company revenue. Our contract with Microsoft Bing, which, as we previously reported, represents less than 5% of our overall revenue run rate both currently and going forward, will not be renewed at its conclusion at the end of 2024. As per the terms of the contract, there is a tail period that is expected to generate revenue in 2025.

1 Retail Media revenue include all media channels, such as CTV, DOOH, video and others

2 Open Web video refers to standard digital video ad units running on the open web (Websites), and does not include CTV, digital video on social platforms and short-form video

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights2

In millions,

except per share data Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Advertising Solutions Revenue $ 81.3 $ 99.2 -18% $ 231.4 $ 278.5 -17% Search Advertising Revenue $ 20.9 $ 86.1 -76% $ 137.3 $ 230.5 -40% Total Revenue $ 102.2 $ 185.3 -45% $ 368.7 $ 508.9 -28% Contribution ex-TAC (Revenue ex-TAC) $ 47.6 $ 77.3 -38% $ 157.6 $ 219.6 -28% GAAP Net Income $ 2.1 $ 32.8 -94% $ 7.7 $ 78.0 -90% Non-GAAP Net Income $ 11.9 $ 42.4 -72% $ 47.8 $ 114.4 -58% Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.4 $ 42.7 -83% $ 35.4 $ 115.2 -69% Adjusted EBITDA to Contribution ex-TAC 16% 55% 22% 52% Net Cash from Operations $ 16.2 $ 40.1 -60% $ 2.6 $ 105.2 -98% Adjusted Free cash flow $ 17.2 $ 39.9 -57% $ 12.3 $ 104.7 -88% GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.65 -94% $ 0.15 $ 1.57 -90% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.84 -73% $ 0.94 $ 2.28 -59%

Financial Outlook 1

The company is reiterating its previously issued full-year 2024 guidance based on current expectations.

FY 2024 Guidance

Revenue of $490 to $510 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $48 to $52 million

of $48 to $52 million Adjusted EBITDA2 to contribution ex-TAC2 of 23% at the midpoint

Share Repurchase program

As part of the company's $75 million share repurchase program announced earlier this year, in the third quarter of 2024, Perion repurchased 1.6 million shares in the amount of approximately $13.5 million. As of the end of the third quarter, the company repurchased a total of 3.6 million shares, bringing the total spend under the share repurchase program to $33.5 million.

1 We have not provided an outlook for GAAP Income from operations or reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP Income from operations, the closest corresponding GAAP measure, because we do not provide guidance for certain of the reconciling items on a consistent basis due to the variability and complexity of these items, including but not limited to the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expenses directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuation in our share price and amortization in connection with future acquisitions. Hence, we are unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts.

2 Contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See below reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Financial Comparison for the Third Quarter of 2024

Revenue: Revenue decreased by 45% to $102.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $185.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Advertising Solutions revenue decreased 18% year-over-year, accounting for 80% of total revenue, primarily due to a 63% decrease in Video revenue, partially offset by a $18.6 million increase in Digital Out of Home revenue and a 19% year-over-year increase in CTV revenue to $9.5 million. Search Advertising revenue decreased by 76% year-over-year, accounting for 20% of revenue, primarily due to 78% decrease in Average Daily Searches and 71% decrease in the number of publishers, following the changes implemented by Microsoft Bing earlier this year.

Traffic Acquisition Costs and Media Buy ("TAC"): TAC amounted to $54.6 million, or 53% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $108.0 million, or 58% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023. The margin expansion was primarily due to changes in the product mix following the reduction in the Search business

GAAP Net Income: GAAP net income decreased by 94% to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $32.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income was $11.9 million, or 12% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $42.4 million, or 23% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million, or 7% of revenue (and 16% of Contribution ex-TAC) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $42.7 million, or 23% of revenue (and 55% of Contribution ex-TAC) in the third quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash Flow from Operations: Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 was $16.2 million, compared with $40.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net cash: As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $383.9 million, compared with $472.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion connects advertisers with consumers through technology across all major digital channels. Our cross-channel creative and technological strategies enable brands to maintain a powerful presence across the entire consumer journey, online and offline. Perion is dedicated to building an advertiser-centric universe, providing significant benefits to brands and publishers.

For more information, visit Perion's website at www.perion.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude certain items. This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures, including Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earning per share.

Contribution ex-TAC presents revenue reduced by traffic acquisition costs and media buy, reflecting a portion of our revenue that must be directly passed to publishers or advertisers and presents our revenue excluding such items. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of the Company because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs and media buy related to revenue reported on a gross basis.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is defined as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring costs, depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, retention and other acquisition-related expenses and gains and losses recognized with respect to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are defined as net income and net earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring costs, retention and other acquisition-related expenses, revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon, non-recurring expenses, foreign exchange gains and losses associated with ASC-842, as well as gains and losses recognized with respect to changes in fair value of contingent consideration.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required for such presentation without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release. A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS In thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Advertising Solutions $ 81,289 $ 99,193 $ 231,449 $ 278,450 Search Advertising 20,909 86,112 137,260 230,475 Total Revenue 102,198 185,305 368,709 508,925 Costs and Expenses Cost of revenue 11,525 9,805 34,309 26,953 Traffic acquisition costs and media buy 54,572 107,981 211,124 289,338 Research and development 8,271 7,763 28,194 24,352 Selling and marketing 17,861 14,171 51,995 42,983 General and administrative 9,200 7,712 28,955 21,668 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 1,982 1,541 16,584 Depreciation and amortization 3,579 3,425 12,910 10,191 Restructuring costs and other charges - - 6,895 - Total Costs and Expenses 105,008 152,839 375,923 432,069 Income (loss) from Operations (2,810) 32,466 (7,214) 76,856 Financial income, net 5,399 6,103 16,588 14,689 Income before Taxes on income 2,589 38,569 9,374 91,545 Taxes on income 475 5,748 1,701 13,533 Net Income $ 2,114 $ 32,821 $ 7,673 $ 78,012 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.69 $ 0.16 $ 1.66 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.65 $ 0.15 $ 1.57 Weighted average number of shares Basic 46,935,927 47,392,072 47,971,595 46,915,616 Diluted 48,360,345 50,270,296 49,794,459 49,831,190

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In thousands September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,730 $ 187,609 Restricted cash 1,124 1,339 Short-term bank deposits 149,339 207,450 Marketable securities 79,788 77,616 Accounts receivable, net 132,294 231,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,181 21,033 Total Current Assets 537,456 726,586 Long-Term Assets Property and equipment, net 7,142 3,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,667 6,609 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 319,902 336,627 Deferred taxes 5,892 4,180 Other assets 407 85 Total Long-Term Assets 355,010 350,680 Total Assets $ 892,466 $ 1,077,266 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 101,454 $ 217,181 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,122 42,636 Short-term operating lease liability 4,230 4,198 Deferred revenue 1,999 2,297 Short-term payment obligation related to acquisitions 3,803 73,716 Total Current Liabilities 138,608 340,028 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term operating lease liability 18,697 3,448 Other long-term liabilities 13,345 15,643 Total Long-Term Liabilities 32,042 19,091 Total Liabilities 170,650 359,119 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 427 413 Additional paid-in capital 559,869 530,620 Treasury shares at cost (34,533) (1,002) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 181 (83) Retained earnings 195,872 188,199 Total Shareholders' Equity 721,816 718,147 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 892,466 $ 1,077,266

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In thousands Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net Income $ 2,114 $ 32,821 $ 7,673 $ 78,012 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,579 3,425 12,910 10,191 Stock-based compensation expense 6,220 4,425 17,325 10,927 Foreign currency translation (36) 22 (7) 9 Accrued interest, net 1,089 (2,208) 3,869 (4,239) Deferred taxes, net 134 (1,257) (1,701) (1,733) Accrued severance pay, net 108 (187) (296) (462) Restructuring costs - - 6,895 - Gain from sale of property and equipment (29) (5) (37) (22) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,059 3,059 (44,031) 12,563 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,238 $ 40,095 $ 2,600 $ 105,246 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, net of sales (4,336) (152) (5,467) (503) Investment in marketable securities, net of sales (2,530) 597 (821) (71,598) Short-term deposits, net 35,399 (28,650) 58,111 (550) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 28,533 $ (28,205) $ 51,823 $ (72,651) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 99 150 465 2,338 Payments of contingent consideration (22,838) - (54,540) (13,256) Purchase of treasury stock (13,479) - (33,531) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (36,218) $ 150 $ (87,606) $ (10,918) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 202 (103) 89 (18) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,755 11,937 (33,094) 21,659 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 147,099 187,243 188,948 177,521 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 155,854 $ 199,180 $ 155,854 $ 199,180

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS In thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 102,198 $ 185,305 $ 368,709 $ 508,925 Traffic acquisition costs and media buy 54,572 107,981 211,124 289,338 Contribution ex-TAC $ 47,626 $ 77,324 $ 157,585 $ 219,587

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Income (loss) from Operations $ (2,810) $ 32,466 $ (7,214) $ 76,856 Stock-based compensation expenses 6,220 4,425 17,325 10,927 Retention and other acquisition related expenses 427 401 3,936 658 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 1,982 1,541 16,584 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,009 3,017 11,354 8,972 Restructuring costs - - 6,895 - Depreciation 570 408 1,556 1,219 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,416 $ 42,699 $ 35,393 $ 115,216

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS In thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Net Income $ 2,114 $ 32,821 $ 7,673 $ 78,012 Stock-based compensation expenses 6,220 4,425 17,325 10,927 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,009 3,017 11,354 8,972 Retention and other acquisition related expenses 427 401 3,936 658 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 1,982 1,541 16,584 Restructuring costs - - 6,895 - Foreign exchange losses (gains) associated with ASC-842 255 (83) 90 (280) Revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration - 149 - 441 Taxes on the above items (168) (291) (969) (865) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 11,857 $ 42,421 $ 47,845 $ 114,449 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.84 $ 0.94 $ 2.28 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 50,504,041 50,543,534 50,859,984 50,106,425

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS In thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,238 $ 40,095 $ 2,600 $ 105,246 Purchases of property and equipment, net of sales (4,336) (152) (5,467) (503) Free cash flow $ 11,902 $ 39,943 $ (2,867) $ 104,743 Purchase of property and equipment related to our new corporate headquarter office 4,142 - 4,323 - Portion of the cash payment of contingent consideration in excess of the acquisition date fair value 1,182 - 10,824 - Adjusted free cash flow $ 17,226 $ 39,943 $ 12,280 $ 104,743

