Mittwoch, 06.11.2024

WKN: A3C5RW | ISIN: SE0016609846 | Ticker-Symbol: 87I
Frankfurt
06.11.24
08:13 Uhr
1,168 Euro
-0,018
-1,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.11.2024 15:34 Uhr
84 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of paid subscription shares of Flat Capital AB (publ)

Correction: Instrument

With effect from November 07, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Flat
Capital AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including December 06, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FLAT BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023113915              
Order book ID:  368824                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
