Evotec, the Hamburg-based pharmaceutical researcher, experienced a significant stock market setback on Wednesday following the release of its nine-month financial report. The company's shares plummeted by over 15%, approaching the €7 mark, erasing recent gains. Despite a slight revenue decrease to €575.7 million, Evotec maintained its annual outlook, sparking skepticism among analysts who emphasize the need for a strong fourth quarter to meet yearly targets.

Restructuring Efforts Amidst Challenges

The third quarter of 2024 saw Evotec's revenue decline by 1%, with adjusted EBITDA falling into negative territory at -€6 million, compared to a positive €50.2 million in the previous year. CEO Christian Wojczewski is spearheading a comprehensive restructuring program dubbed "Priority Reset," aimed at achieving long-term profitable growth. This initiative includes closing facilities in France and Austria, exiting gene therapy operations, and reducing the workforce by 400 positions. Despite these challenges, management remains optimistic, citing new research partnerships with industry leaders as a foundation for future success.

