Novo Nordisk, Europe's most valuable company, reported impressive third-quarter results with a 21% revenue increase to 71.3 billion Danish kroner (approximately 9.6 billion euros). This surge was primarily driven by strong demand for its diabetes and obesity medications, particularly the weight-loss drug Wegovy, which saw sales skyrocket by nearly 80% to 17.3 billion kroner. The market initially responded enthusiastically, with the stock price jumping by almost 9% intraday. However, the company's refined annual forecast now projects a sales growth of 23% to 27% at constant exchange rates, surpassing analyst expectations.

Tempered Long-Term Growth Projections

Despite the robust quarterly performance, Novo Nordisk's long-term outlook has introduced a note of caution. The company's financial chief indicated that revenue growth for 2025 is expected to be in the high tens of percent, falling short of previous market expectations. This revelation led to a moderation of the initial stock price surge, with shares closing only 1.4% higher. Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk maintains its position as Europe's most valuable corporation, boasting a market capitalization of roughly 453 billion euros, underscoring the enduring impact of its weight-loss and diabetes treatments on its market standing.

Ad

Fresh Novo Nordisk information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Novo Nordisk analysis...