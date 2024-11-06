Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 16:36 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BWFGQ085

Issuer Name

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

London

United Kingdom

Rathbones Investment Management International Limited

St Helier

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Hero Nominees Limited

St Peter Port

Guernsey

Ferlim Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

BNP Paribas Limited

London

United Kingdom

Rathbone Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

20.719500

0.000000

20.719500

9497845

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.840000

0.000000

12.840000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BWFGQ085

9497845

20.719500

Sub Total 8.A

9497845

20.719500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Investment Management Limited

6.954300

6.954300%

Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Investment Management International Limited

0.032300

0.032300%

Rathbones Group Plc

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

13.732900

13.732900%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

06-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


