GoDaddy: Empathy in Business: Meet Nataša Lazic

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

Hi! My name is Nataša and I am a WordPress Developer. Throughout my time at GoDaddy, I have been fortunate to work with talented people on innovative projects that have not only challenged me but also allowed me to grow both personally and professionally. I believe in fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment, where each team member feels valued. I am truly grateful for my team's support, which inspires me to continuously enhance my skills. It is of utmost importance to me to actively contribute to our continuous growth and advancement. I genuinely believe in the work we do and find joy in pursuing my passions and values.

What drew you to join GoDaddy?

Some friends from college who joined GoDaddy shared positive experiences, which inspired me to take GoDaddy WordPress courses and become part of the community, even though I was working as a PHP Developer at the time. The opportunity to collaborate with and learn from talented people aligned perfectly with my career goals. Additionally, the company's values resonate with my own, making it an ideal place for me to grow and contribute.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on during your time here?

Looking back, it was undoubtedly during the coronavirus period. After resolving technical issues, I prioritized responding to each client's questions and even non-work related concerns with empathy, recognizing the fear everyone was facing. In addition to the various business challenges we face, approaching clients with care and understanding, especially during difficult life circumstances, comes with a significant responsibility. It's important that we handle these interactions with thoughtfulness.

How has your passion for WordPress evolved over time?

My journey with WordPress originally began at GoDaddy, as I had previously only explored it through courses. My passion for the tool has grown significantly over time as I've discovered its versatility and the vibrant community surrounding it. Initially, I was drawn to its user-friendly interface for building websites. However, as I explored more, I became fascinated by the endless customization options, plug-ins, and the opportunity to create unique solutions for diverse needs. This journey has inspired me to keep learning and share knowledge with others, enhancing my appreciation for WordPress even further.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I'm an active sports enthusiast and nature lover. So, I spend my free time outdoors. In the winter, you'll often find me snowboarding, while in the warmer months, I enjoy running, rollerblading, and camping. When I'm in need of some tranquility, I find solace in painting and reading. I also cherish the time spent with family and friends, as their company brings me energy and unwavering support.

