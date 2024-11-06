The "France Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 12.6% on an annual basis to reach US$6.34 billion in 2024. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in France remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.3% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$5.64 billion in 2023 to reach US$8.72 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The alternative lending sector in France has shown resilience and growth, driven by increased demand for flexible financing solutions and innovations like peer-to-peer lending. With continued regulatory support and strategic partnerships, the sector is poised for further expansion, especially in consumer credit and SME lending, as it adapts to changing economic conditions.

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

Alternative lending in France has experienced varied trends, with a notable increase in demand for flexible financing solutions as traditional banks tighten their lending criteria. The sector is expected to grow in the next few months, particularly in sub-segments such as consumer credit and peer-to-peer lending, as borrowers seek alternative sources to meet their financial needs amidst economic uncertainties. This shift highlights the resilience and adaptability of alternative lenders in responding to changing market dynamics.

Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

October's New SME Lending Platform: This platform provides tailored financing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing access to credit for businesses that may struggle with traditional banking options.

Innovative Peer-to-Peer Lending Solutions: Several platforms have introduced new peer-to-peer lending options that allow individual investors to fund loans directly to borrowers. These options aim to streamline the lending process and offer competitive interest rates.

Regulatory Changes

Key regulatory and government policy developments in the alternative lending sector in France include:

New Banking and Financial Regulation Law: This legislation has established the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) as the regulatory body responsible for overseeing credit-rating agencies, enhancing market stability and investor protection. It also introduces a liability regime for these agencies, allowing clients and third parties to seek compensation for losses due to non-compliance.

Prudential Control Authority Enhancements: The Prudential Control Authority (Autorite de Controle Prudentiel) continues to play a crucial role in ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Recent measures focus on monitoring compliance with banking regulations and promoting transparency in the alternative lending market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered France

Scope

France Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

France Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

France Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User Business

End User Consumer

France Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

France Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

France Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

France Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

France Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z151zh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241106534047/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900