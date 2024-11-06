Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 17:05 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonata Software: Q2'25 International Services revenue of $84.6 Mn, growth of 2.3% QoQ and Domestic Business delivered Gross Contribution of INR 70.2 Cr, growth of 2.5% QoQ. Invest verticals of BFSI & ...

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernization Engineering, today reported its unaudited financial results for its Quarter ended September 30, 2024.


in ? Crores

Description


For the Quarter ended


For the half year ended



30-Sep-24


30-Jun-24


QoQ


30-Sep-23



YoY


30-Sep-24


30-Sep-23


YoY

Revenues


















International IT Services


707.9


687.8


3 %


670.0



6 %


1,395.7


1,303.8


7 %

Domestic- Products & Services


1,461.9


1,849.4


-21 %


1,244.0



18 %


3,311.3


2,635.8


26 %

Consolidated


2,169.8


2,527.4


-14 %


1,912.6



13 %


4,697.2


3,928.1


20 %



















EBITDA#


















International IT Services


128.9


128.8


0 %


154.9



-17 %


257.7


288.3


-11 %

Domestic- Products & Services


48.4


47.3


2 %


42.5



14 %


95.7


87.3


10 %

Consolidated


177.3


176.2


1 %


197.3



-10 %


353.5


375.6


-6 %



















PAT


















International IT Services


62.2


65.1


-5 %


83.7



-26 %


127.3


163.6


-22 %

Domestic- Products & Services


44.3


40.5


10 %


40.5



10 %


84.8


80.7


5 %

Consolidated


106.5


105.6


1 %


124.2



-14 %


212.1


244.3


-13 %

#EBITDA (before Other Income & Fx)

Speaking on the quarterly results, Mr. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of the Company said, "In Q2'25, our International business delivered 2.3% QoQ growth. During the quarter, we won three large deals, our first multi-million-dollar deal on Microsoft Fabric, and a Gen AI modernization with a Top 50 global Pharma client leveraging our "responsible first" differentiated Harmoni.AI offering. We remain optimistic about our long-term vision and growth prospects of Sonata."

Speaking on the results, Mr. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited said, "We acquired new clients across all hyperscalers and platform businesses during the quarter, driving diversified growth for our business. Our newly formed IT Security business offerings enabled wins during the quarter."

Performance Highlights for the Q2'25:

  • International IT Services:
    • Revenues for Q2'25 at ? 707.9 crores; QoQ growth of 2.9%.
    • Revenue for Q2'25 in USD at 84.6 Mn, QoQ growth of 2.3% and YoY growth of 4.6%.
    • EBITDA(Before Other Income & Fx) for Q2'25 at ? 128.9 crores; QoQ growth of 0.1%.
    • PAT for Q2'25 stood at ? 62.2 Crores; QoQ de-growth of 4.5%.
    • DSO at 45 days (same as Q1'25)
    • 8 New Customer added during the quarter.
    • Growth from verticals like MS Sell to, HLS and BFSI.
    • Our pipeline continues to be healthy with multiple modernization deals both from existing and new customers.
  • Domestic Products & Services:
    • Gross contribution for Q2'25 at ? 70.2 Crs; QoQ growth of 2.5%.
    • EBITDA (Before Other Income and Fx) for Q2'25 at ? 48.4 crores; QoQ growth of 2.2%.
    • PAT for Q2'25 at ? 44.3 crores; QoQ growth of 9.5%.
    • DSO at 35 days (same as Q1'25)
    • ROCE of 78.4% in Q2'25 (Normalized ROCE after one timer - 45.2%),
    • RONW of 78.6% in Q2'25 (Normalized RONW after one timer - 44.6%),
  • Consolidated:
    • EBITDA for Q2'25 is ? 177.3 crores; QoQ growth of 0.7%.
    • PAT for Q2'25 stood at ? 106.5 Crores; QoQ growth of 0.8%.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hypergrowth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world-leading companies in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences), TMT (Telecom, Media, and Technology), Retail & CPG, and Manufacturing space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/4362526/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sonata Software

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.