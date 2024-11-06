Anzeige
LHYFE: Lhyfe announces initiation of coverage by Gilbert Dupont

Nantes (France), 6 November 2024, 6:00pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen to decarbonise industry and mobility, announces that the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale Group) has initiated the coverage of its stock.

In its initiation report entitled "A new strategy in a challenging environment" published on 4 November, 2024, the brokerage firm issued a "buy" recommendation.

This initiation strengthens Lhyfe's market visibility with French and international investors. The Lhyfe stock is already covered by brokerage firms Bryan Garnier, ODDO BHF, Portzamparc/Groupe BNP Paribas and RBC Capital Markets.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 200 staff at the end of June 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmydYZVtZpydlmubZ8pmbmaYl2mSxZGYbGiYmmRplJ3GcJ5pm5hql52dZnFpm2ts
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88666-lhyfe-pr-initiation-gd-06112024-en.pdf

