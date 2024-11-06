Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 6 November 2024 it repurchased 10,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 303.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,037,122.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,037,122 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,949,464.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 November 2024