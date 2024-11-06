Tidal Wave Auto Spa Adds Buckeye State to Footprint & Continues Growth in West Virginia

Top Three Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens Brand-New Locations in Fairfield Township, OH and Princeton, WV

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two brand-new locations this week in Fairfield Township, OH and Princeton, WV. Fairfield Township is Tidal Wave's first express car wash in Ohio, officially expanding the company's footprint to thirty states across the United States.

To celebrate the grand openings, Tidal Wave in Fairfield Township and Princeton will offer eight days of free car washes from November 6 through November 13. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to open our brand-new Fairfield Township and Princeton express washes this week," said Founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "These grand openings mark an exciting milestone for us, expanding our nationwide footprint to thirty states. The ability to serve more customers with our exceptional car wash experience is what it's all about, and our team is eager to share our convenient and high-quality car wash with the Fairfield Township and Princeton communities during grand opening week and beyond."

Fairfield Township, OH Location: 3003 Bridgewater Landing Drive, Fairfield Township, OH 45011

Nearby Locations: Mason, OH (COMING SOON)

Princeton, WV Location: 285 Greasy Ridge Rd, Princeton, WV 24739

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 284 express wash locations in thirty states across the United States. In the coming months, the company will open additional Ohio locations in in Mason and Delaware, in addition to opening new locations in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and New York.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 284 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

