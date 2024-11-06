

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$3.95 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$2.97 million, or -$0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $101.545 million from $103.892 million last year.



Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$3.95 Mln. vs. -$2.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.04 vs. -$0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $101.545 Mln vs. $103.892 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $462 - $472 Mln



