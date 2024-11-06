Q1 Sales Inline with Pre-Announcement, With 2% Reported and 4.5% LFL Growth

Strong Gross Margin Expansion And Sustained Brand Investments

Reiterated FY25 EBITDA Underpinned by Accelerating Actions to Adapt Coty for Future Success

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company") today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended September 30, 2024. The Company delivered continued sales and gross margin expansion in the first quarter, while continuing to invest behind its brands for the long term and execute across its strategic growth pillars.

In 1Q25, Coty's net revenues grew 2% on a reported basis and included a 1% headwind from FX and a 1% headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license. Coty's Q1 net revenues grew 4.5% on a LFL basis, despite the very elevated comparison of the prior year, when Coty's LFL revenues grew 18%. The Q1 reported sales growth was supported by strong growth in fragrances across all price points, including prestige, ultra premium and mass fragrances, while some slowing in the mass cosmetics market and active order management by retailers pressured sales for both mass and prestige cosmetics. LFL revenue growth on a company-wide basis and in the Americas region includes a contribution of 1% and 2%, respectively, from Argentina, which experienced hyperinflation.

Prestige Q1 net revenues increased 5% on a reported basis, including a 2% negative impact from the divestiture of the Lacoste license, with net revenues growing at a strong 7% pace on a LFL basis, including very strong growth in prestige fragrances, which grew 6% as reported and 9% LFL. Prestige reported net revenue growth in Q1 was driven by solid growth in the underlying fragrance category and Coty's brand performance, with double-digit LFL growth in the majority of Coty's leading fragrance brands, despite lapping the very robust double-digit percentage growth Coty's Prestige fragrance business in the prior year quarter.

Consumer Beauty Q1 net revenues declined 3% on a reported basis, reflecting a 3% headwind from FX, with LFL net revenues flat year-over-year off of elevated prior year comparisons when Consumer Beauty grew 10% LFL. In 1Q25, Consumer Beauty reported net revenues grew strongly in mass fragrance and mass skincare, partially offsetting declines in body care and mass cosmetics reported net revenues. For cosmetics, the weakness was concentrated in the U.S. mass color cosmetics market which was further exacerbated by significant channel shifts, resulting in Coty's U.S. Consumer Beauty sell-in tracking well below sell-out.

By geography, EMEA net revenues increased 8% on both a reported basis and LFL basis. The reported net revenue growth in EMEA was driven by continued growth across nearly all markets and the Travel Retail channel in combination with a 2% FX benefit partially offset by a 2% headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license. Q1 Americas net revenues declined 2% on a reported basis, but grew solidly by 4% on a LFL basis in 1Q25. The decline in reported net revenue in Americas reflected growth in Mexico and South America, and the regional Travel Retail channel, offset by lower U.S. Consumer Beauty sales, a 5% negative impact from FX and a 1% headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license. In Q1, Asia Pacific net revenues declined 5% on both a reported and LFL basis, primarily driven by the ongoing difficulty in the Chinese mainland market and the Asia Travel Retail channel coupled with a 1% headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license, partially offset by a 1% benefit from FX.

Coty delivered continued very strong gross margin expansion in the quarter. 1Q25 reported and adjusted gross margin of 65.5% increased 200 basis points year-over-year. Coty's Q1 reported gross margin improvement was mainly driven by the benefit from premiumization, pricing actions, easing inflation, excess obsolescence reduction and supply chain savings.

Coty generated reported operating income of $237.8 million, up 20% year-over-year, supported by growth in sales and gross profit, resulting in 220 basis points of reported operating margin expansion to 14.2%. Coty's Q1 adjusted operating income of $303.6 million was roughly flat year-over-year resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 18.2%, which was slightly lower year-over-year as Coty continued to invest behind its brands as well as the timing of certain operating expenses.

Q1 reported net income of $79.6 million increased from a net loss of $1.7 million in the prior year, which drove a reported net income margin of 4.8%, up 490 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted net income of $128.1 million increased from $74.1 million with a margin of 7.7%, up 320 basis points year-over-year. The increase in both reported and adjusted net income reflects the $24 million discrete one-time non-cash tax impact to the prior year quarter, as well as a lower impact from the equity swap mark-to-market than in the prior year.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $360.1 million was flat year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5%.

In Q1, cash flow from operating activities was $67.4 million and free cash outflows totaled $7.9 million. Q1 cash from operating activities and free cash flow was pressured by the phasing of order placement made by retailers, which took place at the end of the quarter and resulted in higher receivables at quarter end, as well as the phasing of payables. Total debt at the end of the first quarter totaled $4,002.2 million, while financial net debt totaled $3,718.6 million. This drove the total debt to net income ratio to 21.1x and the financial leverage ratio (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) to 3.4x, a reduction of 0.4x versus a year ago. Coty's retained 25.8% Wella stake was valued at $1,085.0 million at quarter-end, supporting economic net debt of $2,633.6 million.

Updates on Strategic Pillars

The prestige fragrance market remains an outperforming category in beauty, even as growth has moderated by a couple of percentage points exiting Q1 from the low double digit percentage growth in FY24 and the early part of Q1. Coty's prestige fragrance portfolio performed strongly, particularly in the EMEA and Americas regions, and the Company's very strong growth in prestige fragrances, which grew 6% as reported and 9% LFL. In the United States, Coty's sell-out and sell-in growth was impacted by the very elevated comparisons of the prior year, which included the blockbuster launch of Burberry Goddess, Coty's biggest launch ever. In Q1, reported net revenue for the majority of Coty's leading prestige fragrance brands grew by a double-digit percentage. Coty continued to grow the Burberry Goddess franchise, which contributed to the to the Burberry brand's strong double-digit percentage reported net revenue growth. Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild and Cosmic Kylie Jenner remained top ranked fragrance innovation in their launch markets, reinforcing Coty's position as a leader in fragrance. In prestige cosmetics, Coty brands Burberry and Kylie Cosmetics each grew strongly in the quarter, while Gucci makeup declined due to weakness in the Chinese mainland and Asia Travel Retail.

The global mass beauty market continues to grow at a low-single-digit pace, with outperformance by the mass fragrance category which is growing at a high-single-digit percentage, confirming that consumers continue to prioritize the fragrance category across price points. In Q1, Coty's mass fragrances outperformed the category, growing reported net revenues by a strong double-digit percentage fueled by adidas, Nautica, Beckham and Mexx, and Coty will continue to focus on amplifying its mass fragrance offerings to capture market share in this attractive category. At the same time, the global mass cosmetics category has decelerated to flattish performance, with moderate unit growth, and was further exacerbated by significant channel shifts, resulting in Coty's U.S. Consumer Beauty sell-in tracking well below sell-out. Coty's Consumer Beauty e-commerce sales grew at a mid-single-digit percentage, ahead of the overall beauty market, as Coty continued to gain share in this critical channel. Coty social media advocacy strategy maintained momentum, with strong earned media value results for viral Consumer Beauty innovations including CoverGirl Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence, CoverGirl Eye Enhancer 3D mascara and Rimmel Thrill Seeker Extreme mascara.

Coty continued to fuel its skincare strategy. Lancaster delivered mid-single-digit percentage net revenue growth as it kicked off the brand's revamp in Europe, supported by its unique positioning as the photo-aging prevention and repair expert, the launch of its Golden Lift skincare range, and the expansion of Ligne Princiere into the European market. For Philosophy, active engagement with dermatologists and influencers, aided by its newly opened influencer studio in New York, resulted in over 70% growth in the brand's earned media value. Orveda continued to expand its footprint with the opening of the La Maison Orveda in New York City, the next step in its brand building and distribution expansion.

The e-commerce channel remains a strong growth channel for both Prestige and Consumer Beauty, and across all major regions. Coty e-commerce reported net revenues grew by a mid-single-digit percentage in Q1. As a result, e-commerce penetration increased approximately 40 basis points year-over-year to nearly 20% in Q1, with e-commerce penetration growth in both divisions. Coty's Prestige and Consumer Beauty brands continued to gain strong market share in the e-commerce channels in which the brands are present.

The Company maintained strong momentum in growth engine markets and channels. Results in Coty's growth engine markets, which account for approximately 21% of total sales in Q1, continued grow strongly with low-single-digit percentage reported net revenue growth and double-digit percentage LFL net revenue growth, led by strength in LATAM, Africa, Southeast Asia, including India and North Asia. LFL growth in Q1 in Coty's growth engine markets includes a 5% contribution from Argentina, which experienced hyperinflation. Coty's global Travel Retail channel, which accounts for 9% of the Company's sales in Q1, continued to expand led by the Americas and EMEA, despite pressure in the Asia Travel Retail corridor.

Coty continued to make progress on its sustainability agenda. Earlier this week, the Company published its FY24 Sustainability Report, which included key milestones, such as achieving a significant 65% reduction in Scope 3 air freight emissions versus the 2019 baseline, establishing ambitious new targets for sustainable packaging and water withdrawal, rejoining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a Network Member and achieving gender balance in leadership target ahead of its 2025 commitment.

Commenting on the operating results, Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said:

"As we enter FY25, the macroeconomic environment remains as complex as ever and the outsized growth of the last few years is now entering the normalization phase. Nevertheless, one thing is very clear: consumers continue to prioritize beauty in their spending routines, even as they pull back on many other consumer segments. And within the broader beauty backdrop, fragrances remain a top performing category. As a beauty leader, and increasingly as a beauty trendsetter, Coty remains at the forefront of fueling consumer desire and driving category growth through disruptive launches, new and improved formulations, and engaging activations and campaigns.

First, we continue to deliver sustained LFL sales growth. In fact, we are further building on our multi-year track record of outperformance. We have delivered LFL growth which is ahead of the leading global beauty players in 9 out of the last 13 quarters. This confirms that our growth is a result of our clear strategic vision, strong execution and our ability to seize on and develop beauty trends in each of our core categories. This strong operational and financial execution has been recognized by stakeholders, as we have achieved 11 consecutive financial upgrades from rating agencies since 2021.

Second, the fragrance market remains robust and remains a top performing category in beauty, with more consumers entering the category, using fragrances more often, and exploring with a variety of concentrations and formats. This reinforces our view that the structural drivers for the category will allow it to continue to grow inline to ahead of the underlying beauty market in the coming quarters and years. At Coty, as we continue to leverage our best-in-class end-to-end fragrance expertise and to set the trends in the industry, we are reinforcing our leadership in prestige fragrances while simultaneously unlocking more opportunities across the full price spectrum ranging from mass and masstige fragrances, all the way up to ultra premium and niche fragrances. In Q1, we delivered robust sales growth in each of these fragrance price tiers.

Third, we are step-changing our efforts to adapt Coty for future success in the ever more dynamic market environment. We are accelerating existing plans and adding new initiatives across all parts of the organization, whether its establishing centers of excellence for various operations, accelerating our speed to market, adapting our organizations for the increasingly omnichannel world, and maximizing the benefits of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. Not only will these efforts enable Coty to lead in the beauty market of tomorrow, but they are also bringing additional savings in FY25 and beyond, supporting our ability to deliver our FY25 adjusted EBITDA target of close to double-digit growth.

Fourth, we will continue to play the full range of our brands and categories to capture growth opportunities and support sustained outperformance. We continue to grow our footprint across growth engine markets, expand our product range and distribution across skincare, prestige cosmetics, mass fragrances and ultra premium fragrances, and capture share in growth channels like e-commerce and travel retail.

And finally, as we continue to deliver strong profitability and free cash flow in FY25 and beyond, we will deploy this cash toward shareholder returns, further deleveraging, and amplifying Coty's growth trajectory.

As we strengthen our position as a global beauty powerhouse, acting with the agility of smaller brands but also creating the beauty trends of today and tomorrow, Coty remains one of the most compelling investment opportunity in our industry."

1 For Scope 1 and 2 emissions. *Adjusted financial metrics used in this release are non-GAAP. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results in the accompanying tables. ** E-commerce penetration and contribution based on countries where e-com info is available covering approx. 86% of total Coty. Sources: Circana (Prestige) and Nielsen (CB) August 2024. Additionally, the data includes estimated data for Brick and Click sales, which is subject to change.

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 (in millions, except per share data) Change YoY COTY, INC. Reported Basis (LFL)(a) Net revenues 1,671.5 2% 4.5% Operating income reported 237.8 20% Net income attributable to common shareholders reported ** 79.6 >100% Operating income adjusted* 303.6 Net income attributable to common shareholders adjusted* ** 128.1 73% EBITDA adjusted 360.1 EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) reported 0.09 N/A EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) adjusted* 0.15 67%

(a) LFL results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include 1% help from Argentina resulting from significant price increases due to hyperinflation. These measures, as well as "free cash flow," "adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)," "financial net debt," and "economic net debt" are Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for discussion of these measures. Reconciliations from reported to adjusted results can be found at the end of this release. ** Net income for Coty Inc. is net of the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends.

Outlook

Over the last several months, the beauty market has maintained solid momentum, though growth has moderated from the outsized double-digit growth of the last few years. Prestige fragrances remain an outperforming category, though growth has moderated by a couple of points exiting Q1. Mass beauty is now growing in the low single digits, with flattish performance in the mass cosmetics category. Within this backdrop, slower end demand and significant channel shifts in U.S. mass beauty and in Asia, are continuing to weigh on order levels into Q2, with sell-in tracking well below sell-out. As a result of these factors, Coty expect LFL sales growth in the first half of 3-4%.

The pace of category growth and consumer demand during the critical holiday period remains the central factor influencing the outlook for the second half, including retailer inventory levels and pace of re-orders. At present, Coty anticipates LFL growth in the second half to be relatively consistent with the first half, reflecting easier prior year comparisons and solid prestige fragrance performance on the one hand, and continued pressure in the Chinese mainland, Asia Travel Retail and U.S. mass cosmetics on the other hand.

In this very dynamic beauty market environment, Coty is future proofing its organization and processes to better capture new opportunities, respond to changes in the market with more agility, and solidify Coty's position as a beauty leader over the long term. Many of the workstreams are already under way, with an acceleration now in the timing of delivery, while others are newly initiated. Through the combination of these efforts, Coty now anticipates FY25 savings of over $120 million, an increase of over $45 million versus its initial target. And importantly, these projects should continue to deliver savings in FY26 and beyond.

Through the combination of continued sales growth, continuous gross margin expansion and increased cost savings for FY25 and beyond, while maintaining A&CP in the high 20s percentage, Coty expects FY25 adjusted EBITDA to grow near the lower end of its prior guidance of +9-11% YoY. This outlook includes resumed adjusted EBITDA growth in Q2 in the mid single digit percentage, with steady EBITDA growth acceleration in Q3 and Q4. This adjusted EBITDA growth target, in conjunction with continued though more moderate revenue growth, reflects an even stronger adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in FY25 of close to 100 bps, following the 30 bps adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in FY24. Coty expects FY25 adjusted EPS at the low end of its prior guidance range of $0.54-0.57, reflecting mid teens percentage growth.

Finally, Coty continues to expect FY25 free cash flow to grow by a double-digit percentage YoY to the low to mid $400M range. With the tight inventory management by retailers adding some variability on cash inflow timing, Coty remains on track to exit CY24 with leverage below 3x and continues to target leverage close to 2.5x exiting CY24.

Financial Results*

Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release; reconciliations from reported to adjusted results can be found at the end of this release.

Revenues:

1Q25 reported net revenues of $1,671.5 increased 2% year-over-year, which reflected a 5% increase in Prestige reported net revenues as well as a 3% decrease in Consumer Beauty reported net revenues, a 1% headwind from FX and a 1% headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license. On a LFL basis, net revenues increased 5% driven by a 7% increase in Prestige, while Consumer Beauty revenues were flat.

Gross Margin:

1Q25 reported gross margin of 65.5% increased 200 basis points year-over-year. The improvement in reported gross margin was mainly driven by the benefit from premiumization, pricing actions, easing inflation, excess obsolescence reduction and supply chain savings. 1Q25 adjusted gross margin of 65.5% increased by 200 basis points from 63.5% in the prior year.

Reported Profit:

1Q25 reported operating income of $237.8 million increased by 20% from $197.5 million the prior year driven by higher sales and gross profit. 1Q25 reported operating margin was 14.2% reflecting 220 basis points of margin expansion year-over-year. The improvement in reported operating margin was driven by strong gross margin expansion in the quarter.

1Q25 reported net income of $79.6 million increased from net loss of $1.7 million in the prior year. Reported net income reflected $24 million discrete one-time non-cash tax impact to the prior year quarter from a change in the Swiss statutory rate as well as an $32 million negative impact from the mark-to market on the equity swap compared with a negative impact of $58 million in the prior year. 1Q25 reported net income margin of 4.8% increased 490 basis points year-over-year.

1Q25 reported EPS of $0.09 increased from $0.00. The increase in reported EPS was primarily due to the higher reported net income as well as the discrete one-time non-cash tax impact of $0.03 to the prior year quarter from a change in the Swiss statutory rate and a lower negative impact from the equity swap mark-to-market of $0.03, compared with a $0.06 negative impact from the equity swap mark-to-market in the prior year.

Adjusted Profit:

1Q25 adjusted operating income of $303.6 million increased slightly from $302.2 million in the prior year. 1Q25 adjusted operating margin of 18.2% was 20 basis points lower year-over-year compared with 18.4% driven by stronger investments behind our strategic priorities.

1Q25 adjusted EBITDA of $360.1 million was flat year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% decreased by 50 basis points driven by stronger investments behind our strategic priorities.

1Q25 adjusted net income of $128.1 million increased from $74.1 million in the prior year reflecting the discrete one-time non-cash tax impact to the prior year quarter from a change in the Swiss statutory rate and a lower negative impact from the equity swap mark-to-market than in the prior year. 1Q25 adjusted net income margin of 7.7% increased from 4.5% in the prior year.

1Q25 adjusted EPS of $0.15 increased from adjusted EPS of $0.09 in the prior year. 1Q25 adjusted EPS was higher year-over-year due to the discrete one-time non-cash tax impact of $0.03 to the prior year quarter from a change in the Swiss statutory rate and a negative impact from the equity swap mark-to-market of $0.03, compared with a $0.06 negative impact from equity swap mark-to-market in the prior year.

Operating Cash Flow:

1Q25 cash from operations totaling $67.4 million decreased from $186.2 million during the same period in the prior year.

1Q25 free cash outflow of $7.9 million decreased from free cash flow of $124.0 million in the prior year driven by the $118.8 million decrease in operating cash flow and a $13.1 million increase in capex.

The lower Q1 cash from operating activities and free cash flow was further pressured by the phasing of order placement made by retailers, which took place at the end of the quarter and resulted in higher receivables at quarter end, as well as the phasing of payables.

Financial Net Debt:

Total debt of $4,002.2 million on September 30, 2024 increased from $3,913.7 million on June 30, 2024. This resulted in a total debt to net income ratio of 21.1x.

Financial net debt of $3,718.6 million on September 30, 2024 increased from $3,612.9 million on June 30, 2024. This resulted in financial leverage of 3.4x, up slightly from 3.3x at the end of the prior quarter.

The value of Coty's retained 25.8% Wella stake remained $1,085.0 million at quarter-end, supporting Coty's economic net debt of $2,633.6 million.

First Quarter Business Review by Segment*

Prestige

In 1Q25, Prestige net revenues of $1,114.1 million or 67% of Coty sales, increased by 5% on a reported basis and increased by 7% on a LFL basis, despite lapping an elevated comparison base in the prior year. The growth on a reported basis was supported by growth in EMEA and Americas, partially offset by a 2% negative impact from the divestiture of the Lacoste license.

The prestige fragrance category continues to outperform the overall beauty market across North America and Europe, supported by expansion in both volumes and price/mix. During Q1, Coty's Prestige fragrance reported net revenues continued to grow solidly, with the majority of our leading Prestige fragrance brands growing reported net revenues by a double-digit percentage driven by continued global demand for fragrances and fueled by existing icons and new innovations. Reported net revenue growth in the Global Travel Retail channel was supported by strong double-digit growth in Travel Retail Americas as well as more moderate growth in Travel Retail Europe. Within Coty's Prestige cosmetics business, Burberry makeup and Kylie Cosmetics grew reported net revenues, while Gucci makeup declined due to weakness in the Chinese mainland and Asia Travel Retail.

In 1Q25, the Prestige segment generated reported operating income of $241.5 million, compared to $221.6 million in the prior year. 1Q25 reported operating margin was 21.7%, up 90 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted operating income was $279.7 million in 1Q25, up from $260.3 million in the prior year, with an adjusted operating margin of 25.1%, which increased 70 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $307.6 million from $287.6 million in the prior year, with a margin of 27.6%, which expanded by 60 basis points year-over-year.

Consumer Beauty

In 1Q25, Consumer Beauty net revenues of $557.4 million, or 33% of Coty sales, declined by 3% as reported and were flat on a LFL basis off of an elevated comparison base in the prior year. Global mass beauty continues to experience slower growth trends fueled entirely by unit demand. Within Consumer Beauty, reported net revenues grew strongly in mass fragrance and mass skincare, partially offsetting declines in body care and mass cosmetics reported net revenues. For cosmetics, the weakness was concentrated in the U.S. mass color cosmetics market which was further exacerbated by significant channel shifts, resulting in Coty's U.S. Consumer Beauty sell-in tracking well below sell-out. Consumer Beauty's EMEA region delivered solid reported net revenue growth in the quarter supported by solid growth in many countries including in Central and Eastern Europe, Germany, France and Italy.

Coty's mass fragrance brands grew reported net revenues by a strong double-digit percentage supported by very strong growth in adidas, Nautica, Beckham and Mexx. In addition, Coty's Brazilian brands, Risque, a color cosmetics brand, and Paixao, a body care brand each grew reported net revenues, which partially offset lower overall body care revenues in Brazil. Coty's color cosmetics brands, including CoverGirl and Sally Hansen had lower revenues in the quarter as the mass color cosmetics category in the U.S. remains challenged. However, our brands, like Rimmel and CoverGirl, are continuing to lean into the power of social media advocacy to support recent innovations, like Rimmel Thrillseeker mascara and CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss Plumper. Consumer Beauty e-commerce channel sales grew by a mid-single-digit percentage on a reported basis, delivering market share gains in the channel.

In 1Q25, the Consumer Beauty segment generated reported operating income of $14.0 million compared to $32.0 million in the prior year, with a reported operating margin of 2.5%, which declined from 5.5% in the prior year. 1Q25 adjusted operating income of $23.9 million decreased from $41.9 million in the prior year, with an adjusted operating margin of 4.3%, which was lower compared to 7.3% in the prior year quarter. 1Q25 adjusted EBITDA of $52.5 million was compared with $72.7 million in the prior year. As a result, adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4% was 320 basis points lower year-over-year.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Business Review by Region*

Americas

In 1Q25, Americas net revenues of $693.5 million, or 41% of Coty sales, decreased 2% on a reported basis driven by a 5% negative impact from FX as well as lower Consumer Beauty segment revenues, which were impacted by the softness in the U.S. color cosmetics market and body care in Brazil, partially offset by mid-single-digit percentage reported growth in the Prestige segment. While reported net revenues in the U.S. were lower, reported net revenues grew in Latin America, Canada and the regional Travel Retail channel. On a LFL basis, Americas net revenues increased by 4% in the first quarter supported by high-single-digit percentage growth in the Prestige segment and included a 2% contribution from Argentina, which experienced hyperinflation.

EMEA

In 1Q25, EMEA net revenues of $787.8 million, or 47% of Coty sales, increased 8% on a reported basis driven by high-single-digit percentage reported net revenue growth in Prestige, mid-single-digit percentage reported net revenue growth in Consumer Beauty and a 2% FX benefit partially offset by a 2% headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license. On a LFL basis, EMEA net revenues increased by 8% in the first quarter. The regional performance was supported by reported net revenue growth in nearly all markets and the regional Travel Retail channel.

Asia Pacific

In 1Q25, Asia Pacific net revenues of $190.2 million, or 11% of Coty sales, decreased 5% on a reported basis driven by declines in Prestige coupled with a 1% headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license partially offset by a 1% benefit from FX. On a LFL basis, Asia Pacific net revenues decreased 5% in the first quarter. Reported net revenues declined in the region in both divisions driven by the challenging market dynamics in the Chinese mainland and the regional Travel Retail channel, but these declines were partially offset by reported net revenue growth in other Asia Pacific markets.

Noteworthy Company Developments

Other noteworthy company developments include:

On September 12, 2024, Coty announced the opening of the Orveda brand's first flagship boutique in the United States, La Maison Orveda New York City. Located on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan, the stand-alone spa and boutique will showcase the best of the Orveda's world-renowned facials and skincare as well as high-end fragrances with an immersive room dedicated to the newly launched INFINIMENT COTY PARIS collection.

On September 24, 2024, Coty announced the launch of its first Scientific Advisory Board, which brings together globally renowned scientific experts from diverse technical disciplines, selected for their unique expertise and contribution to cutting-edge research. The Board will convene twice a year to inform and inspire breakthrough innovations within Coty's R&D specialists, and therefore strengthen Coty's efforts to shape the future of skincare.

On November 4, 2024, Coty announced the publication of its FY24 Sustainability Report. The report highlighted key milestones, including Coty achieved a significant 65% reduction in Scope 3 air freight emissions, Coty established ambitious new targets for sustainable packaging and water withdrawal, Coty rejoined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a Network member and Coty achieved gender balance in leadership target ahead of its 2025 commitment.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of net revenues generated outside of the U.S. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect results of operations. Therefore, to supplement financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, certain financial information is presented excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange translations to provide a framework for assessing how the underlying businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange translations ("constant currency"). Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period, with the current period's results calculated at the prior-year period's rates. The Company calculates constant currency information by translating current and prior-period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars into U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates. The constant currency calculations do not adjust for the impact of revaluing specific transactions denominated in a currency that is different to the functional currency of that entity when exchange rates fluctuate. The constant currency information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company discloses the following constant currency financial measures: net revenues, organic like-for-like (LFL) net revenues, adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income.

The Company presents period-over-period comparisons of net revenues on a constant currency basis as well as on an organic (LFL) basis. The Company believes that organic (LFL) better enables management and investors to analyze and compare the Company's net revenues performance from period to period. For the periods described in this release, the term "like-for-like" describes the Company's core operating performance, excluding the financial impact of (i) acquired brands or businesses in the current year period until we have twelve months of comparable financial results, (ii) the divested brands or businesses or early terminated brands, generally, in the prior year non-comparable periods, to maintain comparable financial results with the current fiscal year period and (iii) foreign currency exchange translations to the extent applicable. For a reconciliation of organic (LFL) period-over-period, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Reported Net Revenues to Like-For-Like Net Revenues".

The Company presents operating income, operating income margin, gross profit, gross margin, effective tax rate, net income, net income margin, net revenues, EBITDA, and EPS (diluted) on a non-GAAP basis and specifies that these measures are non-GAAP by using the term "adjusted" (collectively the Adjusted Performance Measures). The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the items associated with the operations of the business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in the beauty industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Adjusted operating income/Adjusted EBITDA from Coty Inc., (as well as adjusted operating income margin and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income from Coty Inc. and Adjusted EBITDA from Coty Inc., respectively, by net revenues) exclude restructuring costs and business structure realignment programs, amortization, acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and acquisition accounting impacts, stock-based compensation, and asset impairment charges and other adjustments as described below. For adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, in addition to the preceding, we exclude the adjusted depreciation as defined below. We do not consider these items to be reflective of our core operating performance due to the variability of such items from period-to-period in terms of size, nature and significance. They are primarily incurred to realign our operating structure and integrate new acquisitions, and exclude divestitures, and fluctuate based on specific facts and circumstances. Additionally, Adjusted net income attributable to Coty Inc. and Adjusted net income attributable to Coty Inc. per common share are adjusted for certain interest and other (income) expense and deemed preferred stock dividends, as described below, and the related tax effects of each of the items used to derive Adjusted net income as such charges are not used by our management in assessing our operating performance period-to-period.

Adjusted Performance Measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Costs related to acquisition and divestiture activities: The Company has excluded acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and the accounting impacts such as those related to transaction costs and costs associated with the revaluation of acquired inventory in connection with business combinations because these costs are unique to each transaction. Additionally, for divestitures, the Company excludes write-offs of assets that are no longer recoverable and contract related costs due to the divestiture. The nature and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the size and timing of the acquisitions and divestitures, and the maturities of the businesses being acquired or divested. Also, the size, complexity and/or volume of past transactions, which often drives the magnitude of such expenses, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of any future acquisitions or divestitures.

Restructuring and other business realignment costs: The Company has excluded the costs associated with restructuring and business structure realignment programs to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. In addition, the nature and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the programs. By excluding the referenced expenses from the non-GAAP financial measures, management is able to further evaluate the Company's ability to utilize existing assets and estimate their long-term value. Furthermore, our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of operating performance.

Asset impairment charges: The Company has excluded the impact of asset impairments as such non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance.

Amortization expense: The Company has excluded the impact of amortization of finite-lived intangible assets, as such non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance. Although we exclude amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, our management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Gain on sale and early license termination: We have excluded the impact of gain on sale and early license termination as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the size of the sale and early license termination.

Costs related to market exit: We have excluded the impact of direct incremental costs related to our decision to wind down our business operations in Russia. We believe that these direct and incremental costs are inconsistent and infrequent in nature. Consequently, our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance.

Gains on sale of real estate: The Company has excluded the impact of Gains on sale of real estate as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the size of the sale. Our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance.

Stock-based compensation: Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we have excluded the effect of these expenses from the calculation of adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to their primarily non-cash nature; in addition, the amount and timing of these expenses may be highly variable and unpredictable, which may negatively affect comparability between periods.

Depreciation and Adjusted depreciation: Our adjusted operating income excludes the impact of accelerated depreciation for certain restructuring projects that affect the expected useful lives of Property, Plant and Equipment, as such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the programs. Further, we have excluded adjusted depreciation, which represents depreciation expense net of accelerated depreciation charges, from our adjusted EBITDA. Our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance.

Other (income) expense: We have excluded the impact of pension curtailment (gains) and losses and pension settlements as such events are triggered by our restructuring and other business realignment activities and the amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the programs. Further, we have excluded the change in fair value of the investment in Wella, as well as expenses related to potential or actual sales transactions reducing equity investments, as our management believes these unrealized (gains) and losses do not reflect our underlying ongoing business, and the adjustment of such impact helps investors and others compare and analyze performance from period to period. Such transactions do not reflect our operating results and we have excluded the impact as our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance.

Noncontrolling interest: This adjustment represents the after-tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments included in Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests based on the relevant noncontrolling interest percentage.

Tax: This adjustment represents the impact of the tax effect of the pretax items excluded from Adjusted net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is based on the tax rates related to the jurisdiction in which the adjusted items are received or incurred. Additionally, adjustments are made for the tax impact of any intra-entity transfer of assets and liabilities.

The Company has provided a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the non-GAAP financial measures and the financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to gross profit, adjusted EPS (diluted) to EPS (diluted), and adjusted net revenues to net revenues, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Results for the Consolidated Statements of Operations." For reconciliations of: (i) adjusted EBITDA (and adjusted EBITDA margin) and adjusted operating income (and adjusted operating income margin) to net income (and net income margin), and (ii) adjusted segment operating income (and adjusted segment operating income margin) to segment operating income (and segment operating income margin), see the tables entitled "Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Reconciliations of Segment Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA, respectively." For a reconciliation of adjusted effective tax rate to effective tax rate, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Reported Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rates to Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for Coty Inc." For a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin to net income (and net income margin), see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income."

The Company also presents free cash flow, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), Financial Net Debt and Economic Net Debt. Management believes that these measures are useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for debt repayment and other strategic measures and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures; adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income, excluding adjusted depreciation and non-cash stock-based compensation. Net debt or Financial Net Debt (which the Company referred to as "net debt" in prior reporting periods) is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and Economic Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents less the value of the Wella Stake. For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow," for adjusted EBITDA, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA" and for Financial Net Debt and Economic Net Debt, see the tables entitled "Reconciliation of Total Debt to Financial Net Debt and Economic Net Debt."

We operate on a global basis, with the majority of our net revenues generated outside of the U.S. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect our results of operations. Therefore, to supplement financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, certain financial information is presented in "constant currency", excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange translations to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange translations. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. We calculate constant currency information by translating current and prior-period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars into U.S. dollars using prior year foreign currency exchange rates. The constant currency calculations do not adjust for the impact of revaluing specific transactions denominated in a currency that is different to the functional currency of that entity when exchange rates fluctuate, or for the impacts of hyperinflation. The constant currency information we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

To the extent that the Company provides guidance, it does so only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for restructuring, integration and acquisition-related expenses, amortization expenses, non-cash stock-based compensation, adjustments to inventory, and other charges reflected in our reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Tables Follow

COTY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES INCLUDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FIRST QUARTER BY SEGMENT (COTY INC)

Three Months Ended September 30, Net Revenues Change Reported Operating Income

(Loss) Adjusted Operating Income (in millions) 2024 2023 Reported

Basis LFL(a) 2024 Change Margin 2024 Change Margin Prestige 1,114.1 1,064.7 5% 7% 241.5 9% 22 279.7 7% 25% Consumer Beauty 557.4 576.7 (3%) 0% 14.0 (56%) 3 23.9 (43%) 4% Corporate N/A N/A (17.7) 68% N/A N/A N/A Total 1,671.5 1,641.4 2% 4% 237.8 20% 14 % 303.6 1% 18%

(a) LFL results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include 1% help from Argentina resulting from significant price increases due to hyperinflation.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Prestige 307.6 287.6 Consumer Beauty 52.5 72.7 Corporate Total 360.1 360.3

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 BY REGION

Coty, Inc.

Three Months Ended September 30, Net Revenues Change (in millions) 2024 2023 Reported

Basis LFL(a) Americas 693.5 708.0 (2 4 EMEA 787.8 732.2 8 8 Asia Pacific 190.2 201.2 (5 (5 Total 1,671.5 1,641.4 2 4

(a) Americas LFL results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include 2% help from Argentina resulting from significant price increases due to hyperinflation.

COTY INC. SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net revenues 1,671.5 1,641.4 Cost of sales 576.9 599.5 as of Net revenues 34.5 36.5 Gross profit 1,094.6 1,041.9 Gross margin 65.5 63.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 808.0 767.4 as of Net revenues 48.3 46.8 Amortization expense 48.1 48.6 Restructuring costs 0.7 28.4 Operating income 237.8 197.5 as of Net revenues 14.2 12.0 Interest expense, net 61.8 69.8 Other expense, net 43.3 76.6 Income before income taxes 132.7 51.1 as of Net revenues 7.9 3.1 Provision for income taxes 42.0 40.9 Net income 90.7 10.2 as of Net revenues 5.4 0.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.1 1.1 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 5.7 7.5 Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 82.9 1.6 Amounts attributable to Coty Inc. Net income 82.9 1.6 Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends (3.3 (3.3 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders 79.6 (1.7 Earnings per common share: Basic for Coty Inc. 0.09 Diluted for Coty Inc.(a) 0.09 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 867.9 854.3 Diluted(a)(b) 875.3 854.3 Depreciation Coty Inc. 56.5 58.1

(a) Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities, including awards under the Company's equity compensation plans, the convertible Series B Preferred Stock, and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. When calculating any potential dilutive effect of stock options, Series A Preferred Stock, restricted stock, RSUs and PRSUs, the Company uses the treasury method and the if-converted method for the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. The treasury method typically does not adjust the net income attributable to Coty Inc., while the if-converted method requires an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends of $3.3 and $3.3, respectively, and to reverse the impact of fair market value losses/(gains) for contracts with the option to settle in shares or cash of $24.6 and $44.3, respectively, if dilutive, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 on net income applicable to common stockholders during the period. (b) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, outstanding stock options with rights to purchase 3.5 million shares of Common Stock were anti-dilutive and excluded from the computation of diluted EPS. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, outstanding stock options, Series A Preferred Stock, restricted stock, and RSUs were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per share due to the net loss incurred during the period.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

These supplemental schedules provide adjusted Non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the Non-GAAP financial measure and the financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 COTY INC. (in millions) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Net revenues 1,671.5 1,671.5 Gross profit 1,094.6 1,094.6 Gross margin 65.5 65.5 Operating income 237.8 65.8 303.6 as of Net revenues 14.2 18.2 Net income attributable to common stockholders 79.6 48.5 128.1 as of Net revenues 4.8 7.7 Adjusted EBITDA 360.1 as of Net revenues 21.5 EPS (diluted) 0.09 0.15 Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.03 hurt related to the net impact of the Total Return Swaps in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 COTY INC. (in millions) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Net revenues 1,641.4 1,641.4 Gross profit 1,041.9 1,041.9 Gross margin 63.5 63.5 Operating income 197.5 104.7 302.2 as of Net revenues 12.0 18.4 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (1.7 75.8 74.1 as of Net revenues (0.1 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA 360.3 as of Net revenues 22.0 EPS (diluted) 0.09 Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.06 hurt related to the net impact of the Total Return Swaps in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

(a) See "Reconciliation of Reported Net Income, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Coty Inc" and "Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income" for a detailed description of adjusted items.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

COTY INC. Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Change Net income 90.7 10.2 >100% Net income margin 5.4 0.6 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 42.0 40.9 3 Income (loss) before income taxes 132.7 51.1 >100% Interest expense, net 61.8 69.8 (11 Other income, net 43.3 76.6 (43 Reported Operating income 237.8 197.5 20 Reported operating income (loss) margin 14.2 12.0 Amortization expense (a) 48.1 48.6 (1 Restructuring and other business realignment costs (b) 0.7 27.3 (97 Stock-based compensation 17.0 29.7 (43 (Gain) on sale of real estate (1.7 100 Early license termination and market exit costs 0.8 (100 Total adjustments to reported operating income 65.8 104.7 (37 Adjusted Operating income 303.6 302.2 Adjusted operating income margin 18.2 18.4 Adjusted depreciation (c) 56.5 58.1 (3 Adjusted EBITDA 360.1 360.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5 22.0

RECONCILIATIONS OF SEGMENT REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

OPERATING INCOME, ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA- PRESTIGE SEGMENT

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Change % Reported operating income 241.5 221.6 9 Reported operating income margin 21.7 20.8 Amortization expense 38.2 38.7 (1 Total adjustments to reported operating income 38.2 38.7 (1 Adjusted operating income 279.7 260.3 7 Adjusted operating income margin 25.1 24.4 Adjusted depreciation 27.9 27.3 2 Adjusted EBITDA 307.6 287.6 7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.6 27.0

OPERATING INCOME, ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA- CONSUMER BEAUTY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Change % Reported operating income 14.0 32.0 (56 Reported operating income margin 2.5 5.5 Amortization expense 9.9 9.9 0 Total adjustments to reported operating income 9.9 9.9 0 Adjusted operating income 23.9 41.9 (43 Adjusted operating income margin 4.3 7.3 Adjusted depreciation 28.6 30.8 (7 Adjusted EBITDA 52.5 72.7 (28 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.4 12.6

OPERATING LOSS, ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA- CORPORATE SEGMENT

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Change % Reported operating loss (17.7 (56.1 68 Reported operating income (loss) margin N/A N/A Restructuring and other business realignment costs 0.7 27.3 (97 Stock-based compensation 17.0 29.7 (43 Loss on sale of real estate (1.7 100 Early license termination and market exit costs 0.8 (100 Total adjustments to reported operating income 17.7 56.1 (68 Adjusted operating loss N/A Adjusted operating income margin N/A N/A Adjusted depreciation N/A Adjusted EBITDA N/A Adjusted EBITDA margin N/A N/A

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATES FOR COTY INC.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 (in millions) Income

before

income

taxes (Benefit)

Provision

for

income

taxes Effective tax

rate Income

before

income

taxes Provision

for

income

taxes Effective tax

rate Reported Income before income taxes 132.7 42.0 31.7 51.1 40.9 80.0 Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (a) 65.8 104.7 Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (c) (4.0 Other adjustments (d) (0.3 3.9 Total Adjustments (b) 65.5 15.3 104.6 27.1 Adjusted Income before income taxes 198.2 57.3 28.9 155.7 68.0 43.7

The adjusted effective tax rate was 28.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 43.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The differences were primarily due to an expense of $24.3 recognized in the prior period on the revaluation of the Company's deferred tax liabilities due to a tax rate increase enacted in Switzerland.

(a) See a description of adjustments under "Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Coty Inc. (b) The tax effects of each of the items included in adjusted income are calculated in a manner that results in a corresponding income tax expense/provision for adjusted income. In preparing the calculation, each adjustment to reported income is first analyzed to determine if the adjustment has an income tax consequence. The provision for taxes is then calculated based on the jurisdiction in which the adjusted items are incurred, multiplied by the respective statutory rates and offset by the increase or reversal of any valuation allowances commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. (c) The amount represents the unrealized (gain) loss recognized for the change in the fair value of the investment in Wella. (d) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, this primarily represents recovery of previously written-off non-income tax credits and the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, this primarily represents divestiture-related costs related to our equity investments and the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR COTY INC.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Change Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 82.9 1.6 >100% Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends (c) (3.3 (3.3 Reported Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 79.6 (1.7 >100% % of Net revenues 4.8 (0.1 Adjustments to Reported Operating income (a) 65.8 104.7 (37 Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (d) (4.0 100 Adjustments to other expense (e) (0.3 3.9 <(100%) Adjustments to noncontrolling interests (b) (1.7 (1.7 Change in tax provision due to adjustments to Reported Net income (loss) attributable to Coty Inc. (15.3 (27.1 44 Adjusted Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 128.1 74.1 73 % of Net revenues 7.7 4.5 Per Share Data Adjusted weighted-average common shares Basic 867.9 854.3 Diluted (c)(f) 899.0 867.3 Adjusted Net income attributable to Coty Inc. per Common Share Basic 0.15 0.09 Diluted (c) 0.15 0.09 Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.03 hurt related to the net impact of the Total Return Swaps in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.06 hurt related to the net impact of the Total Return Swaps in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

(a) See a description of adjustments under "Net Income, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Coty Inc." (b) The amounts represent the after-tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments included in Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest based on the relevant noncontrolling interest percentage in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities, including awards under the Company's equity compensation plans, the convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts, if applicable. When calculating any potential dilutive effect of stock options, Series A Preferred Stock, restricted stock, PRSUs and RSUs, the Company uses the treasury method and the if-converted method for the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. The treasury method typically does not adjust the net income attributable to Coty Inc. while the if-converted method requires an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends and the impact of fair market value (gains)/losses for contracts with the option to settle in shares or cash, if dilutive, on net income applicable to common stockholders during the period. (d) The amount represents the unrealized (gain) loss recognized for the change in the fair value of the investment in Wella Company. (e) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, this primarily represents recovery of previously written-off non-income tax credits and the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, this primarily represents divestiture-related costs related to our equity investments and the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments. (f) Adjusted Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities. For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, no dilutive shares of the Forward Repurchase Contracts were included in the computation of adjusted diluted EPS as their inclusion would be anti-dilutive. Accordingly, we did not reverse the impact of the fair market value losses/(gains) for contracts with the option to settle in shares or cash of $24.6 and $44.3, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, as the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock was dilutive, an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends of $3.3 was required. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, convertible Series B Preferred Stock (23.7 million weighted average dilutive shares) were anti-dilutive. Accordingly, we excluded these shares from the diluted shares and did not adjust the earnings for the related dividend of $3.3.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

COTY INC. Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities 67.4 186.2 Capital expenditures (75.3 (62.2 Free cash flow (7.9 124.0

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO FINANCIAL NET DEBT AND ECONOMIC NET DEBT

COTY INC. As of (in millions) September 30, 2024 Total debt1 4,002.2 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 283.6 Financial Net debt 3,718.6 Less: Value of Wella stake 1,085.0 Economic Net debt 2,633.6

1 Total debt is derived from footnote 9 from the Form 10-Q for the quarter-ended September 30, 2024 and includes both the Company's short-term and long-term debt (including the current portion of long-term debt)

RECONCILIATION OF TTM(a) NET INCOME TO TTM ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 (in millions) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $186.0 $8.8 $(95.6) $90.7 $189.9 Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations $71.4 $(5.4) $(11.8) $42.0 $96.2 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $257.4 $3.4 $(107.4) $132.7 $286.1 Interest expense, net $60.1 $60.4 $61.7 $61.8 $244.0 Other (income) expense, net $(80.8) $14.0 $80.4 $43.3 $56.9 Reported operating income from continuing operations $236.7 $77.8 $34.7 $237.8 $587.0 Amortization expense $48.3 $48.5 $48.0 $48.1 $192.9 Restructuring and other business realignment costs $4.0 $(1.7) $7.0 $0.7 $10.0 Stock-based compensation $20.2 $20.5 $18.4 $17.0 $76.1 Early license termination and market exit costs $(1.2) $(0.1) $(1.3) (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate $0.1 $0.1 Total adjustments to reported operating loss $72.6 $66.1 $73.3 $65.8 $277.8 Adjusted operating income $309.3 $143.9 $108.0 $303.6 $864.8 Add: Adjusted depreciation(b) $57.1 $56.0 $56.5 $56.5 $226.1 Adjusted EBITDA $366.4 $199.9 $164.5 $360.1 $1,090.9

(a) Trailing twelve months (TTM) net income from continuing operations, reported operating income, adjusted operating income, and adjusted EBITDA represents the summation of each of these financial metrics for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024. (b) Adjusted depreciation for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 represents depreciation expense for Coty Inc for the period, excluding accelerated depreciation.

COMPARISON OF TOTAL DEBT/NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FINANCIAL NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA

Numerator Total Debt Financial Net Debt(c) 4,002.2 3,718.6 Denominator TTM Net income from continuing operations(b) 189.9 21.1 N/R(d) TTM Adjusted EBITDA(a) 1,090.9 N/R(d) 3.4

(a) TTM Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 represents the summation of Adjusted EBITDA for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for each of those periods, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of TTM of Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for each of those periods. (b) TTM net income from continuing operations for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 represents the summation of net income from continuing operations for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023. (c) Financial Net Debt equals Total Debt minus Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024. See table titled "Reconciliation of Total Debt to Financial Net Debt and Economic Net Debt". (d) Not relevant.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET REVENUES TO LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET REVENUES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 vs. Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Net Revenue Change Net Revenues Change YoY Reported Basis Constant Currency Impact from

Acquisitions and

Divestitures (a) LFL(b) Prestige 5 5 (2 7 Consumer Beauty (3 Total Continuing Operations 2 3 (1 4

(a) The Company had an early license termination with Lacoste and concluded the sell-off period at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024. In calculating the QTD YoY LFL revenue change, to maintain comparability, we have excluded the first quarter of fiscal 2024 Lacoste contribution. (b) LFL results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include 1% help from Argentina resulting from significant price increases due to hyperinflation.

COTY INC. SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 283.6 300.8 Restricted cash 23.9 19.8 Trade receivables, net 703.5 441.6 Inventories 782.5 764.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 440.2 437.2 Total current assets 2,233.7 1,963.5 Property and equipment, net 715.6 718.9 Goodwill 3,983.7 3,905.7 Other intangible assets, net 3,612.5 3,565.6 Equity investments 1,089.6 1,090.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 264.6 255.3 Other noncurrent assets 616.3 582.9 TOTAL ASSETS 12,516.0 12,082.5 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 1,323.3 1,405.6 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 3.3 3.0 Other current liabilities 1,311.0 1,193.2 Total current liabilities 2,637.6 2,601.8 Long-term debt, net 3,934.4 3,841.8 Long-term operating lease liabilities 223.9 218.7 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,247.0 1,172.5 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,042.9 7,834.8 CONVERTIBLE SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK 142.4 142.4 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 98.8 93.6 Total Coty Inc. stockholders' equity 4,045.2 3,827.1 Noncontrolling interests 186.7 184.6 Total equity 4,231.9 4,011.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 12,516.0 12,082.5

COTY INC. SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 90.7 10.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 104.6 106.8 Non-cash lease expense 15.6 15.8 Deferred income taxes 19.1 22.8 Provision for bad debts 2.7 1.0 Provision for pension and other post-employment benefits 2.7 2.5 Share-based compensation 17.0 29.7 Other 59.2 80.9 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (251.6 (190.8 Inventories 2.5 (9.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2.1 (47.4 Accounts payable (80.5 (22.4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 80.4 183.8 Operating lease liabilities (13.6 (16.0 Other assets and liabilities, net 16.5 19.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 67.4 186.2 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (75.3 (62.2 Payment for acquisition of license agreement (2.0 Net cash used in investing activities (77.3 (62.2 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving loan facilities 319.4 834.0 Repayments of revolving loan facilities (322.6 (962.0 Proceeds from issuance of other long-term debt 1,284.3 Repayments of term loans and other long term debt (1,186.6 Dividend payments on Common Stock and Convertible Series B Preferred Stock (3.3 (3.3 Net proceeds from (payments of) foreign currency contracts 5.4 (4.0 Payments related to forward repurchase contracts (6.7 (3.9 Payment of deferred financing fees (2.0 (36.0 All other (0.6 (1.1 Net cash used in financing activities (10.4 (78.6 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 7.2 (11.5 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (13.1 33.9 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-Beginning of period 320.6 283.8 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-End of period 307.5 317.7

