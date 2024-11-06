

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $98.1 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $77.8 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $501.9 million from $475.9 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $98.1 Mln. vs. $77.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $501.9 Mln vs. $475.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: at least $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: at least $520 mln



