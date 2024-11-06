

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $134 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $134 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.80 last year.



