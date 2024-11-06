

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release October results for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, imports were up 0.3 percent on year and exports rose an annual 2.4 percent for a trade surplus of $81.71 billion.



Australia will provide September numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and building approvals. In August, imports and exports were both down 0.2 percent on month for a trade surplus of A$5.644 billion, while building approvals sank 4.9 percent on month.



Japan will see September figures for overall wage income, with forecasts suggesting a gain of 3.0 percent - up from 2.8 percent in August.



South Korea will release September numbers for current account; in August, the current account surplus was $6.60 billion.



