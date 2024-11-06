

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $150.2 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $119.8 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $212.2 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.329 billion from $1.238 billion last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.05 to $9.25



