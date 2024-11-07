Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
07.11.24
08:21 Uhr
3,500 Euro
+0,185
+5,58 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4653,58008:46
3,4503,55008:22
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 07:12 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Third quarter 2024

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 November 2024: Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of clean gaseous energy reported revenues of NOK 1 250 million for third quarter 2024 (Q3'23: 1 148 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK 184 million (Q3'23: NOK 120 million), resulting in a 15% EBITDA margin (Q3'23: 10%).

"Hexagon Group delivered a record-high EBITDA of NOK 184 million this quarter, thanks to significant operational efficiency improvements alongside increased heavy-duty truck activity in Hexagon Agility's fuel systems business," says Jon Erik Engeset, Group CEO of Hexagon Composites. "In Q3, despite overall overcapacity headwinds in the freight industry, we saw a nearly 40% increase in heavy duty truck sales compared to Q2, with high activity from several new RNG fuel adopters coming online."

Outlook

Complemented by a healthy backlog of orders, we expect Hexagon Group's improved margins and overall profitability to finish off 2024 at a strong level.

In the years ahead, global decarbonization targets and the economic competitiveness of compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) are expected to drive the growth and higher volumes for our Mobile Pipeline and fuel systems businesses.

Hexagon Agility's order book is expanding with customers new to RNG trucking. The new orders include over 30 leading Class 8 fleets of which 40% are new adopters of RNG. The breadth of fleets piloting and placing new orders, and the continued high quoting activity, signifies that the market is embracing this technology as expected.

The anticipated rise in demand for sustainable solutions in heavy-duty transport and gas distribution, lays a strong foundation for Hexagon's future success.

For further details, please see the attached third quarter 2024 report and presentation.

Presentation of the results today at 08:30 am CET
Knut Flakk, Chair of the Board and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am today in Oslo. The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level.

The presentation will also be broadcast live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20241107_3

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone +47 920 91 483 I david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--third-quarter-2024,c4062558

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4062558/3098691.pdf

HEX Q3 2024 Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4062558/9a11e956371b095c.pdf

HEX Q3 2024 Presentation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-third-quarter-2024-302298411.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.