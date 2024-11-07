Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
06.11.24
21:58 Uhr
9,152 Euro
-0,052
-0,56 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 07:34 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V. 2024 Third Quarter Results

The following is an extract from the "Iveco Group 2024 Third Quarter Results" press releaseor consulting the accompanying PDF:

A quarter of new product introductions. Full year guidance confirmed

Consolidated revenues amounted to €3,446 million compared to €3,710 million in Q3 2023. Net revenues of Industrial Activities were €3,355 million compared to €3,623 million in Q3 2023, with positive price realisation partially offsetting lower volumes in Truck and Powertrain.

Adjusted EBIT was €206million (€224 million in Q3 2023) with a 6.0%margin (in line with Q3 2023). Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities was €167 million compared to €191 million in Q3 2023, with positive price realisation partially offsetting lower volumes. Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities was 5.0% (5.3% in Q3 2023), with margin improvements in Bus and Defence.

Adjusted net income was €106 million, an increase of €10 million compared to Q3 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was €0.39, up €0.07 compared to Q3 2023.

Financial expenses amounted to €61 million compared to €96 million in Q3 2023, a better performance year-on-year mainly due to a more contained cost of hedge impact in Argentina resulting from the implemented hedging strategy, and an improvement in the Argentinian hyperinflation accounting impact.

Reported income tax expense was €38 million, with an adjusted Effective Tax Rate (adjusted ETR) of 27% in Q3 2024. The adjusted ETR reflects the different tax rates applied in the jurisdictions where the Group operates and some other discrete items.

Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was negative at €286 million, a €56 million improvement compared to Q3 2023 resulting from lower working capital absorption and also driven by the partial recovery of the Q2 one-off impact related to Model Year 2024.

Available liquidity was €4,376 million as of 30th September 2024, up €199 million from 30th June 2024, including €1,900 million of undrawn committed facilities.

(*) 2024 financial data shown refers to Continuing Operations only, unless otherwise stated. Continuing Operations exclude the Fire Fighting business which, following the already announced signing of a definitive agreement for the transfer of its ownership, has been classified as Discontinued Operations. 2023 comparative figures have been recast consistently.

Attachment

  • 20241107_PR_IVG_Q3_2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/461c0d83-b923-4fd7-9e88-a76443ddb247)

