InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - November 07

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / The Company announces that on 06 November 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

06 November 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,182

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 89.3400

Highest price paid per share:

£ 89.7000

Average price paid per share:

£ 89.6593

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,816,261 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,182 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 06 November 2024

Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,182

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 89.7000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 89.3400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 89.6593

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

06/11/2024

12:05:39

GMT

96

89.7000

XLON

1102218136689713

06/11/2024

12:09:53

GMT

91

89.6800

XLON

1102218136690006

06/11/2024

12:09:53

GMT

88

89.6600

XLON

1102218136690008

06/11/2024

12:09:53

GMT

85

89.6400

XLON

1102218136690011

06/11/2024

12:16:19

GMT

32

89.5400

XLON

1102218136690497

06/11/2024

12:16:19

GMT

25

89.5400

XLON

1102218136690498

06/11/2024

12:18:41

GMT

64

89.3400

XLON

1102218136690767

06/11/2024

12:25:17

GMT

86

89.6800

XLON

1102218136691405

06/11/2024

12:26:03

GMT

40

89.6800

XLON

1102218136691590

06/11/2024

12:28:58

GMT

67

89.6800

XLON

1102218136691974

06/11/2024

12:55:15

GMT

71

89.7000

XLON

1102218136695066

06/11/2024

12:55:33

GMT

5

89.6800

XLON

1102218136695074

06/11/2024

12:55:33

GMT

58

89.6800

XLON

1102218136695075

06/11/2024

12:55:33

GMT

61

89.6600

XLON

1102218136695076

06/11/2024

12:55:34

GMT

40

89.6400

XLON

1102218136695078

06/11/2024

12:55:37

GMT

57

89.6000

XLON

1102218136695079

06/11/2024

13:00:02

GMT

14

89.7000

XLON

1102218136695875

06/11/2024

13:00:02

GMT

35

89.7000

XLON

1102218136695876

06/11/2024

13:00:09

GMT

49

89.6800

XLON

1102218136695897

06/11/2024

13:00:18

GMT

46

89.6600

XLON

1102218136695912

06/11/2024

13:00:18

GMT

54

89.6400

XLON

1102218136695920

06/11/2024

13:00:18

GMT

50

89.6000

XLON

1102218136695925

06/11/2024

13:00:18

GMT

44

89.5800

XLON

1102218136695932

06/11/2024

13:00:37

GMT

43

89.6200

XLON

1102218136695963

06/11/2024

13:00:37

GMT

40

89.6000

XLON

1102218136695967

06/11/2024

13:00:37

GMT

6

89.5800

XLON

1102218136695971

06/11/2024

13:00:37

GMT

95

89.5400

XLON

1102218136695998

06/11/2024

13:00:37

GMT

41

89.5000

XLON

1102218136696000

06/11/2024

13:09:06

GMT

97

89.7000

XLON

1102218136697050

06/11/2024

13:11:56

GMT

96

89.7000

XLON

1102218136697374

06/11/2024

13:15:38

GMT

97

89.6200

XLON

1102218136698083

06/11/2024

13:19:19

GMT

79

89.6800

XLON

1102218136698398

06/11/2024

13:19:19

GMT

18

89.6800

XLON

1102218136698399

06/11/2024

13:23:57

GMT

98

89.7000

XLON

1102218136698894

06/11/2024

15:58:32

GMT

96

89.7000

XLON

1102218136740487

06/11/2024

15:58:32

GMT

100

89.6800

XLON

1102218136740491

06/11/2024

16:08:32

GMT

37

89.7000

XLON

1102218136742413

06/11/2024

16:08:33

GMT

60

89.7000

XLON

1102218136742418

06/11/2024

16:09:10

GMT

98

89.7000

XLON

1102218136742599

06/11/2024

16:09:10

GMT

97

89.6800

XLON

1102218136742600

06/11/2024

17:09:37

GMT

93

89.7000

XLON

1102218136759082

06/11/2024

17:09:37

GMT

7

89.7000

XLON

1102218136759083

06/11/2024

17:12:14

GMT

12

89.6800

XLON

1102218136760305

06/11/2024

17:12:14

GMT

26

89.6800

XLON

1102218136760306

06/11/2024

17:13:07

GMT

41

89.7000

XLON

1102218136760581

06/11/2024

17:13:44

GMT

95

89.7000

XLON

1102218136760881

06/11/2024

17:13:49

GMT

96

89.6800

XLON

1102218136760913

06/11/2024

17:21:14

GMT

97

89.7000

XLON

1102218136763800

06/11/2024

17:21:22

GMT

97

89.6600

XLON

1102218136763842

06/11/2024

17:21:34

GMT

77

89.6800

XLON

1102218136763881

06/11/2024

17:21:35

GMT

17

89.6800

XLON

1102218136763883

06/11/2024

17:21:36

GMT

1

89.6800

XLON

1102218136763891

06/11/2024

17:21:36

GMT

41

89.6800

XLON

1102218136763892

06/11/2024

17:21:36

GMT

12

89.6800

XLON

1102218136763893

06/11/2024

17:21:36

GMT

14

89.6800

XLON

1102218136763894

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
