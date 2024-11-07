InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - November 07

The Company announces that on 06 November 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 06 November 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,182 Lowest price paid per share: £ 89.3400 Highest price paid per share: £ 89.7000 Average price paid per share: £ 89.6593

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,816,261 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,182 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 06 November 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,182 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 89.7000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 89.3400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 89.6593

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 06/11/2024 12:05:39 GMT 96 89.7000 XLON 1102218136689713 06/11/2024 12:09:53 GMT 91 89.6800 XLON 1102218136690006 06/11/2024 12:09:53 GMT 88 89.6600 XLON 1102218136690008 06/11/2024 12:09:53 GMT 85 89.6400 XLON 1102218136690011 06/11/2024 12:16:19 GMT 32 89.5400 XLON 1102218136690497 06/11/2024 12:16:19 GMT 25 89.5400 XLON 1102218136690498 06/11/2024 12:18:41 GMT 64 89.3400 XLON 1102218136690767 06/11/2024 12:25:17 GMT 86 89.6800 XLON 1102218136691405 06/11/2024 12:26:03 GMT 40 89.6800 XLON 1102218136691590 06/11/2024 12:28:58 GMT 67 89.6800 XLON 1102218136691974 06/11/2024 12:55:15 GMT 71 89.7000 XLON 1102218136695066 06/11/2024 12:55:33 GMT 5 89.6800 XLON 1102218136695074 06/11/2024 12:55:33 GMT 58 89.6800 XLON 1102218136695075 06/11/2024 12:55:33 GMT 61 89.6600 XLON 1102218136695076 06/11/2024 12:55:34 GMT 40 89.6400 XLON 1102218136695078 06/11/2024 12:55:37 GMT 57 89.6000 XLON 1102218136695079 06/11/2024 13:00:02 GMT 14 89.7000 XLON 1102218136695875 06/11/2024 13:00:02 GMT 35 89.7000 XLON 1102218136695876 06/11/2024 13:00:09 GMT 49 89.6800 XLON 1102218136695897 06/11/2024 13:00:18 GMT 46 89.6600 XLON 1102218136695912 06/11/2024 13:00:18 GMT 54 89.6400 XLON 1102218136695920 06/11/2024 13:00:18 GMT 50 89.6000 XLON 1102218136695925 06/11/2024 13:00:18 GMT 44 89.5800 XLON 1102218136695932 06/11/2024 13:00:37 GMT 43 89.6200 XLON 1102218136695963 06/11/2024 13:00:37 GMT 40 89.6000 XLON 1102218136695967 06/11/2024 13:00:37 GMT 6 89.5800 XLON 1102218136695971 06/11/2024 13:00:37 GMT 95 89.5400 XLON 1102218136695998 06/11/2024 13:00:37 GMT 41 89.5000 XLON 1102218136696000 06/11/2024 13:09:06 GMT 97 89.7000 XLON 1102218136697050 06/11/2024 13:11:56 GMT 96 89.7000 XLON 1102218136697374 06/11/2024 13:15:38 GMT 97 89.6200 XLON 1102218136698083 06/11/2024 13:19:19 GMT 79 89.6800 XLON 1102218136698398 06/11/2024 13:19:19 GMT 18 89.6800 XLON 1102218136698399 06/11/2024 13:23:57 GMT 98 89.7000 XLON 1102218136698894 06/11/2024 15:58:32 GMT 96 89.7000 XLON 1102218136740487 06/11/2024 15:58:32 GMT 100 89.6800 XLON 1102218136740491 06/11/2024 16:08:32 GMT 37 89.7000 XLON 1102218136742413 06/11/2024 16:08:33 GMT 60 89.7000 XLON 1102218136742418 06/11/2024 16:09:10 GMT 98 89.7000 XLON 1102218136742599 06/11/2024 16:09:10 GMT 97 89.6800 XLON 1102218136742600 06/11/2024 17:09:37 GMT 93 89.7000 XLON 1102218136759082 06/11/2024 17:09:37 GMT 7 89.7000 XLON 1102218136759083 06/11/2024 17:12:14 GMT 12 89.6800 XLON 1102218136760305 06/11/2024 17:12:14 GMT 26 89.6800 XLON 1102218136760306 06/11/2024 17:13:07 GMT 41 89.7000 XLON 1102218136760581 06/11/2024 17:13:44 GMT 95 89.7000 XLON 1102218136760881 06/11/2024 17:13:49 GMT 96 89.6800 XLON 1102218136760913 06/11/2024 17:21:14 GMT 97 89.7000 XLON 1102218136763800 06/11/2024 17:21:22 GMT 97 89.6600 XLON 1102218136763842 06/11/2024 17:21:34 GMT 77 89.6800 XLON 1102218136763881 06/11/2024 17:21:35 GMT 17 89.6800 XLON 1102218136763883 06/11/2024 17:21:36 GMT 1 89.6800 XLON 1102218136763891 06/11/2024 17:21:36 GMT 41 89.6800 XLON 1102218136763892 06/11/2024 17:21:36 GMT 12 89.6800 XLON 1102218136763893 06/11/2024 17:21:36 GMT 14 89.6800 XLON 1102218136763894

