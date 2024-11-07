InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - November 07

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / The Company announces that on 06 November 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
06 November 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,182
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 89.3400
Highest price paid per share:
£ 89.7000
Average price paid per share:
£ 89.6593
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,816,261 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,182 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 06 November 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,182
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 89.7000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 89.3400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 89.6593
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
