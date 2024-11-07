Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
07.11.24
08:10 Uhr
4,490 Euro
+0,095
+2,16 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
07.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 06 November 2024, it 
purchased a total of 100,044 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 06/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   100,044 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.50 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.60 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.5842

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,241,369 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,241,369 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
349              4.5000         08:06:58         1J4XA4CJC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,200             4.5000         08:06:58         1J4XA4CJD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
355              4.5000         08:28:34         1J4XA4DF9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,343             4.5000         08:45:08         1J4XA4EDU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
734              4.5750         13:00:44         1J4XA4L6X        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
734              4.5750         13:00:44         1J4XA4L6W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,432             4.5750         13:00:44         1J4XA4L6Y        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
29              4.5800         13:01:33         1J4XA4L83        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
471              4.5800         13:01:33         1J4XA4L82        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.5800         13:01:33         1J4XA4L84        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,580             4.5850         13:03:37         1J4XA4L9Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,280             4.5850         13:03:37         1J4XA4L9Y        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,193             4.5950         13:05:26         1J4XA4LB3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,043             4.5950         13:05:26         1J4XA4LB2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,264             4.5950         13:05:26         1J4XA4LB1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,095             4.6000         13:09:04         1J4XA4LDV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,733             4.6000         13:09:04         1J4XA4LDW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,527             4.6000         13:09:04         1J4XA4LDU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
635              4.6000         13:09:04         1J4XA4LE6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,100             4.5950         13:09:04         1J4XA4LE5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
171              4.5900         13:09:04         1J4XA4LE4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,443             4.6000         13:09:04         1J4XA4LE7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
277              4.5950         13:10:28         1J4XA4LF5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,033             4.5950         13:10:46         1J4XA4LFO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,175             4.5950         13:10:46         1J4XA4LFN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,475             4.5950         13:10:46         1J4XA4LFP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,573             4.5950         13:11:49         1J4XA4LHB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,188             4.5950         13:12:51         1J4XA4LHR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,112             4.5950         13:12:51         1J4XA4LHT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,234             4.5950         13:12:51         1J4XA4LHP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
94              4.6000         13:19:10         1J4XA4LO9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
220              4.6000         13:19:10         1J4XA4LO8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
220              4.6000         13:19:10         1J4XA4LO7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,654             4.6000         13:23:42         1J4XA4LQL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,263             4.6000         13:23:42         1J4XA4LQJ        Euronext

© 2024 Dow Jones News
