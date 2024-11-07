DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 06 November 2024, it purchased a total of 100,044 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 06/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,044 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.50 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.60 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.5842

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,241,369 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,241,369 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 349 4.5000 08:06:58 1J4XA4CJC Euronext Dublin 2,200 4.5000 08:06:58 1J4XA4CJD Euronext Dublin 355 4.5000 08:28:34 1J4XA4DF9 Euronext Dublin 1,343 4.5000 08:45:08 1J4XA4EDU Euronext Dublin 734 4.5750 13:00:44 1J4XA4L6X Euronext Dublin 734 4.5750 13:00:44 1J4XA4L6W Euronext Dublin 1,432 4.5750 13:00:44 1J4XA4L6Y Euronext Dublin 29 4.5800 13:01:33 1J4XA4L83 Euronext Dublin 471 4.5800 13:01:33 1J4XA4L82 Euronext Dublin 500 4.5800 13:01:33 1J4XA4L84 Euronext Dublin 1,580 4.5850 13:03:37 1J4XA4L9Z Euronext Dublin 2,280 4.5850 13:03:37 1J4XA4L9Y Euronext Dublin 1,193 4.5950 13:05:26 1J4XA4LB3 Euronext Dublin 2,043 4.5950 13:05:26 1J4XA4LB2 Euronext Dublin 2,264 4.5950 13:05:26 1J4XA4LB1 Euronext Dublin 2,095 4.6000 13:09:04 1J4XA4LDV Euronext Dublin 1,733 4.6000 13:09:04 1J4XA4LDW Euronext Dublin 2,527 4.6000 13:09:04 1J4XA4LDU Euronext Dublin 635 4.6000 13:09:04 1J4XA4LE6 Euronext Dublin 2,100 4.5950 13:09:04 1J4XA4LE5 Euronext Dublin 171 4.5900 13:09:04 1J4XA4LE4 Euronext Dublin 1,443 4.6000 13:09:04 1J4XA4LE7 Euronext Dublin 277 4.5950 13:10:28 1J4XA4LF5 Euronext Dublin 4,033 4.5950 13:10:46 1J4XA4LFO Euronext Dublin 2,175 4.5950 13:10:46 1J4XA4LFN Euronext Dublin 3,475 4.5950 13:10:46 1J4XA4LFP Euronext Dublin 1,573 4.5950 13:11:49 1J4XA4LHB Euronext Dublin 2,188 4.5950 13:12:51 1J4XA4LHR Euronext Dublin 4,112 4.5950 13:12:51 1J4XA4LHT Euronext Dublin 4,234 4.5950 13:12:51 1J4XA4LHP Euronext Dublin 94 4.6000 13:19:10 1J4XA4LO9 Euronext Dublin 220 4.6000 13:19:10 1J4XA4LO8 Euronext Dublin 220 4.6000 13:19:10 1J4XA4LO7 Euronext Dublin 3,654 4.6000 13:23:42 1J4XA4LQL Euronext Dublin 1,263 4.6000 13:23:42 1J4XA4LQJ Euronext

