Innovative AI-solution empowers businesses to develop dynamic customer personas, enhancing marketing strategies and driving sales conversions.

BearingPoint introduces Persona Engine, an advanced AI-driven platform in the area of customer intelligence, designed to transform how businesses understand and interact with their customers. By unlocking the full potential of customer data, Persona Engine delivers unprecedented insights into customer behavior and enables highly personalized experiences.

With Persona Engine, businesses can effortlessly create detailed customer personas with just a few clicks. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, the platform brings customer data to life, providing a comprehensive understanding of customer needs, preferences, and behaviors. Through the platform's AI-driven personification capabilities, users can not only visualize these dynamic personas but also engage in interactive chat conversations with their AI counterparts, simulating real-world interactions. This feature allows businesses to gather immediate feedback and insights, make data-driven decisions, further refine their marketing strategies, and enhance customer engagement.

Key benefits of Persona Engine:

Drive sales conversions: In-depth customer insights enable targeted marketing efforts and personalized sales approaches, resulting in increased conversion rates.

Ensure successful product launches: By gaining a thorough understanding of target audience needs, businesses can develop products that resonate with consumers and achieve market success.

Enhanced customer experience: Optimized interactions and tailored experiences can lead to higher levels of satisfaction and customer loyalty.

Streamline workflows: Rapid testing and refinement of campaigns can enhance marketing processes and improve return on investment (ROI).

Persona Engine integrates internal customer data with external sources to identify hidden patterns and create actionable customer segments. Based on BearingPoint's extensive industry expertise combined with its leadership in AI and data analytics, Persona Engine can deliver reliable, explainable, and effective results.

"The Persona Engine is our latest asset in the commercial domain, enhancing marketing, sales, service performance, and product development for our clients. By leveraging customer data combined with AI, the Persona Engine transforms the customer experience. It exemplifies how we can utilize new technologies in customer-focused domains," says Jaco van Zijll Langhout, Partner at BearingPoint.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.

