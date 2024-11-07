Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Serres Oy: Serres Receives €1.8 Million Research Grant from Business Finland

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serres has been granted a substantial research grant of 1.8 million from Business Finland. Serres is a forerunner in designing and manufacturing surgical fluid management solutions for hospitals worldwide. The grant supports Serres's strategy to provide sustainable solutions that support hospitals in their journey to net zero.

Serres Surgical Suction

"The project supports the company's strategic renewal, positioning it as a leader in sustainable development by providing solutions for collecting hospital patient fluids and plastic waste. This highly ambitious research project combines various aspects within its work packages to achieve the desired results. Business Finland's funding allows for implementing a large-scale project that improves international business prospects", states Eija-Riitta Hämäläinen at Business Finland.

"We are profoundly aware of our responsibility to assist hospitals in their transition to net-zero emissions, we also recognize the increasing demand for more sustainable solutions in the healthcare sector and in our field of work", states Nicke Svanvik CEO of Serres Group. With this grant we can accelerate our undertakings in finding solutions for the future, where sustainability and clinical excellence go hand-in-hand.

Serres' innovation program approaches sustainability on multiple fronts, partnering with research institutions, participating in relevant ecosystems, and co-designing new solutions with hospitals. Our foremost goal is to ensure responsibility and sustainability within the entire value chain, says Maria Lavonen Director of Product group and innovation. This grant ensures a comprehensive approach to circular economy in our field and thus the ability to build capabilities and competencies that support our growth in years to come, Lavonen continues.

Serres focuses on bringing responsible workflows to the hospital operating rooms by making surgical suction and fluid disposal safe and sustainable. We are a chosen supplier for hospital nurses and OR, purchasing, environment, and waste managers, who demand proven reliability, OR waste reductions, and lower CO2 footprint from hospitals' fluid collection and waste disposal workflow. With a team of over 175 professionals and a global distribution network, we support over 75,000 operations worldwide daily, ensuring 95.5% delivery assurance and unmatched product quality, with only one reported failure for every million uses. Our products are designed and manufactured in Finland. www.serres.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550262/Serres_Oy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550263/Serres_Logo.jpg

Serres Oy Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/serres-receives-1-8-million-research-grant-from-business-finland-302297643.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.