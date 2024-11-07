After the Rain Film: PARLIAMENT MOVED BY OSCAR CONTENDING DOCUMENTARY 'AFTER THE RAIN' EXPOSING TRAGEDY OF UKRAINIAN KIDNAPPED KIDS

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Parliamentarians hosted by Lord McConnell, former First Minister of Scotland, were visibly moved during a preview screening of new documentary film After the Rain: Putin's Stolen Children Come Home.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he will end the Russia-Ukraine war in a day, and the 19,546 illegally deported Ukrainian children who remain stuck in Russian institutions will likely form part of upcoming discussions between Trump, Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky. Zelensky has called for 'peace through strength' from the Trump administration.

The illegal deportation of children is the only war crime charge Putin currently faces from the ICC and the testimony of children recently returned home form a key part of the case against him. After the Rain: Putin's Stolen Children Come Home. tells the story of two children recently rescued from Russia, seven-year-old Sasha Mezhevoy and fourteen-year-old Veronika Vlasova.

The documentary also seeks to raise awareness of the estimated 20,000 children who remain in Russia after being illegally taken from their families and the efforts of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network to bring them home. As President-elect Trump begins his efforts to bring Zelensky and Putin to the negotiating table, the fate of these children hangs in the balance.

Parliamentarians from both Houses and all parties were invited to the screening, which was followed by an in-person Q&A with the documentary's Director Sarah McCarthy, and Inna Sidoruk - a therapy dog handler who helped care for the children in Estonia once they'd been freed from Russia.

The film is qualified for this year's Academy Awards. Executive Producer, Sheila Nevins, who has previously been the recipient of 26 Academy Awards and counting, says of the documentary:

"This is an important film, especially as a new administration takes power in the US, shifting the conversation between Russia and Ukraine. It's essential the world feels the plight of these children in our hearts and in our bones and this film can make that happen".

Lord McConnell, former First Minister of Scotland and who hosted the viewing on behalf of the New Generation Europe Foundation, said:

"After the Rain is an astonishing tale of resilience in the face of hardship. The trauma that these children and their families have suffered and the scale at which these abductions have taken place across Ukraine brings home just how important it is that we continue to stand up to the evils of Putin's invasion.

"I am pleased that the new Labour Government have reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine and its people in the face of Russian aggression, and know the UK will stand with our Ukrainian allies for as long as it takes to secure their freedom and bring the kidnapped children home."

Film Director, Sarah McCarthy said:

"It was an honour to screen the film at the House of Lords last night. We are committed to lifting up the stories of Sasha and Veronika as a way to advocate for the return of the children still stuck in Russian institutions. This is just the beginning."

Film Producer, Olha Beskhmelnytsina said:

"We are ready to work with the Trump administration to advocate for the return of the Ukrainian children from Russian institutions".

Notes to Editors

After the Rain: Putin's Stolen Children Come Home will have its World Premiere at Doc NYC in New York, tickets are available here: https://www.docnyc.net/film/after-the-rain-putins-stolen-children-come-home/

Will be theatrically released in Los Angeles, with tickets available here:https://www.laemmle.com/film/after-rain-putins-stolen-children-come-home

And will have its UK premiere at Bertha Doc House on the 16th of December:https://dochouse.org/whats-on/

FOR HIGH RES STILLS CLICK HERE

FOR TRAILER CLICK HERE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550572/Ukraine.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/parliament-moved-by-oscar-contending-documentary-after-the-rain-exposing-tragedy-of-ukrainian-kidnapped-kids-302298006.html