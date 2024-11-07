Anzeige
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 09:18 Uhr
HashKey Global to Initially List HSK, the HashKey Platform Token

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Global, the licensed digital asset exchange, is proud to announce the initial listing of the HashKey Platform Token (HSK). As the platform token of HashKey Group, HSK will be integral to the entire HashKey ecosystem, and enhance mass adoption from the global Web3 community. HashKey Global will open deposits on November 7, with HSK/USDT spot trading opening on November 26.


HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

As a fully compliant Web3 infrastructure provider across Asia, HashKey Group is dedicated to the connection of traditional finance and crypto space. Founded in 2018, HashKey Group has built an established one-stop digital asset platform involving millions of users worldwide. As the sole core asset of HashKey Group, HSK will integrate and drive the entire ecosystem, fostering synergies and community engagement while creating value for users globally.

Ben El-Baz, Managing Director of HashKey Global, comments: "HSK is not just a token but a bridge between Asia and the global financial infrastructure. HashKey Global, as an important business of HashKey Group, will not only provide robust liquidity support and a stable trading environment for HSK, but will also continue to support the global expansion of the HSK ecosystem, safeguarding the development of a premier compliant Web3 ecosystem."

HSK deposits will open on November 7 at 07:00 (UTC). HSK/USDT spot trading will start on November 26 at 10:00 (UTC), followed by the opening of HSK withdrawals on November 27 at 10:00 (UTC).

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is the flagship digital asset exchange under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide, and becomes one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges in 2024. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority providing mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts, leverage, etc. HashKey Global does not service users from Hong Kong, United States, Mainland China and certain other jurisdictions in compliance with laws and regulations. Certain services, features, and campaigns may not be available in your jurisdiction.

Please read our latest Disclaimer.

For more details, please visit global.hashkey.com. Follow us on X, Telegram, and Discord.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551295/HashKey_Global.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hashkey-global-to-initially-list-hsk-the-hashkey-platform-token-302298545.html

