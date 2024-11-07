

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 104 million pounds from 119 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 17.4 pence compared to 23.3 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 188 million pounds, up 6%. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 30.6 pence compared to 27.4 pence.



For the six months to 30 September 2024, revenue was 775 million pounds, down 10% from prior year. Adjusted revenue was 775 million pounds, down 7%.



