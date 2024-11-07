Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
Powering Progress through Connectivity: GSMA's Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa Report Calls for Action to Close the Digital Divide

New report highlights opportunities in AI, 5G, and satellite connectivity to bridge a 60% usage gap and unlock $170 Billion in GDP by 2030

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile industry's $140 billion contribution to GDP in 2023 is projected to reach $170 billion by 2030 if key connectivity barriers are addressed. These are insights from the flagship Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2024 Report unveiled by GSMA today. Mobile technology is essential in supporting development goals across key sectors like healthcare, education, and finance, driving economic growth by expanding internet access and digital services.

GSMA Logo

As digitalisation accelerates, the report highlights that 4G expansion is set to drive connectivity, projected to account for half of all connections by 2030. However, a significant coverage gap remains, with 13% of the population still unreached, and a 60% usage gap affecting those who live within coverage areas but face barriers to get online, such as unaffordable devices, limited digital skills, or online safety concerns.

In addition to these connectivity challenges, the region faces high operating costs, inflationary pressures, and energy price volatility. Despite these obstacles, emerging trends such as generative AI and satellite partnerships present innovative solutions to bridge gaps across sectors. Broader API solutions, such as GSMA Open Gateway, which recently launched security APIs in South Africa, are poised to enhance digital security and simplify services as these initiatives expand regionally. Addressing these issues is essential to unlocking the socio-economic potential of mobile connectivity in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Our findings this year reveal both the extraordinary potential and the challenges facing Sub-Saharan Africa's mobile ecosystem," said Angela Wamola, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA. "To fully realise the benefits of connectivity, it is essential for operators, policymakers, and stakeholders to address affordability barriers, support infrastructure expansion, and foster collaborations that drive digital inclusion and economic impact."

Read the full press release here.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/5011528/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powering-progress-through-connectivity-gsmas-mobile-economy-sub-saharan-africa-report-calls-for-action-to-close-the-digital-divide-302298062.html

