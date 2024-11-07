

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 102.27 against the yen and a 2-week high of 1.6214 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 101.56 and 1.6234, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to a 3-day high of 0.9212 and a 2-day high of 1.1076 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.9154 and 1.1057, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.6637 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6568.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 101.56 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro, 0.93 against the loonie, 1.12 against the kiwi and 0.68 against the greenback.



