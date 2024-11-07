

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-1/2-month high of 92.43 against the yen and a 2-week high of 1.7934 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.82 and 1.8061, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.6004 from Wednesday's closing value of 0.5938.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 1.77 against the euro and 0.61 against the greenback.



