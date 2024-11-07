

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone ONO S.A.U., Telefónica de España and Bluevia Fibra have signed a five year contract for fibre wholesale in Spain, revealed Zegona Communications Plc. on Thursday. This is further to Zegona's non-binding agreements to create FibreCos with both Telefonica and MasOrange.



The combination of three transactions will help complete the transformation of Vodafone Spain's fixed line strategy, delivering full 'Fibre-to-the-Home' services nationally across Spain.



The new contract will be operational from January 1, 2025.



