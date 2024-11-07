Ford Motor Company: Ford's Winning Lineup Fuels Record Sales in the Middle East; Sets Stage for Electrified Future

Record 2024 sales growth in the region driven by strong performance in key markets and Ford's freshest lineup to date.

Mustang Mach-E and Territory Hybrid launches highlight Ford's commitment to an electrified future in the Middle East.

Connected services are also coming to Ford customers in the region, with the 2025 introduction of FordPass.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More customers than ever are buying Ford products across the Middle East, thanks to Ford's extensive and freshest portfolio of vehicles and services for every lifestyle.

"2024 has been an exceptional year for Ford in the Middle East, with sales having doubled since 2022," said Ravi Ravichandran, president of Ford Middle East. "This success is due to strong market share gains by our distributors in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia."

In fact, Ford is currently the fastest-growing automotive brand in Saudi Arabia. Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies and Mohammed Yousef Naghi Motors have accounted for 57 percent of Ford's total business in the Middle East in the first half of the year.

"The strong performance by all our distributors has contributed to Ford achieving record sales in this important region," Ravichandran added.

Ford's strong product momentum comes from 15 nameplates sourced from around the world. Highlights of Ford's new lineup of products and services include:

2025 Mustang Mach-E: The all-electric Mustang Mach-E premiers in the region next year. This performance-focused electric SUV with space for five adults embodies the Mustang legacy, boasting a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds. Available with two different battery sizes, the Mach-E has an estimated range of 350-450 Km.

"Mustang Mach E represents a landmark moment for us," said Kay Hart, president of Ford's International Markets Group. "It's our first fully electric vehicle for the region and is truly one of the most exciting vehicles Ford has ever produced."

Mustang Mach-E will join the F-150, Taurus and Ford Territory hybrids, further solidifying Ford's commitment to offering a diverse electrified portfolio.

2025 Territory Hybrid: Territory, Ford's best-selling nameplate in the Middle East, will arrive electrified in 2025. Available across all trims, the Territory Hybrid will combine the popular SUV's spaciousness, safety features, and convenient design with a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain, seamlessly blending electric power with the traditional combustion engine for maximized efficiency without compromising performance.

2025 Expedition Tremor: For two decades, customers in the Middle East have bought the full-sized Expedition SUV for its power, capability, convenience, and comfort. The 2025 Expedition takes this legacy even further. Built by off-road experts, it has increased horsepower and torque plus Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management System and an exclusive Rock Crawl mode. With 33-inch all-terrain tires and 10.6 inches of ground clearance, customers can conquer any terrain - from the deserts of the GCC to the most challenging trail.

Ford Connected Services: Next year Ford will accelerate the launch of Ford Connected Services with the FordPass app first in the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia.

"FordPass will connect you to your Ford like never before - in a way that puts the ownership experience right in the palm of your hand," Hart said. "Imagine you're rushing to a meeting or appointment on a scorching summer day. With FordPass, you can remotely start your car and pre-cool the cabin before you even step outside."

"Customers in today's increasingly connected world expect personalised treatment from companies. They want solutions that make them feel productive, cared for and special," Ravichandran said. "That's why we're reimagining every single part of a customer's ownership journey. Everything we're doing is to empower customers and make their complicated lives simpler and worry-free."

That means offering convenient services such as online booking, pickup and delivery options in some markets. There's also Express Service for routine maintenance so customers can get back on the road with minimal disruption to their day.

Ford's commitment also includes establishing a new parts distribution center in the UAE, scheduled to open in January 2025. This new center will allow quicker delivery of parts to distributors, allowing Ford owners to get back on the road more quickly.

"Our lineup of innovative products and services shows just how committed Ford is to our customers, our distributors, our employees and our communities across the Middle East," Hart said.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551432/Ford_Motor_Company_2025_Mustang_Mach_E.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fords-winning-lineup-fuels-record-sales-in-the-middle-east-sets-stage-for-electrified-future-302298583.html