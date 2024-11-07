

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than a 3-month high of 111.19 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 110.93.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the loonie advanced to 1.3871 and 1.4916 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.3938 and 1.4953, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 112.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the greenback and 1.48 against the euro.



