Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
07.11.24
10:23 Uhr
15,960 Euro
+0,565
+3,67 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,77015,79012:03
15,77015,79012:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 07:36 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vallourec Announces the End of the Safeguard Plan Implemented in 2021

VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE END OF THE SAFEGUARD PLAN
IMPLEMENTED IN 2021

Meudon (France), November 7, 2024 - Vallourec announces today the completion of its safeguard plan further to a judgment rendered by the Commercial Court of Nanterre on 31 October 2024.

As a reminder, Vallourec had obtained the opening of a safeguard procedure by a judgment of the Commercial Court of Nanterre dated 4 February 2021. Following the consultation of its creditors, Vallourec had further obtained the approval of its Safeguard Plan by a judgment of the Commercial Court of Nanterre dated 19 May 2021.

Since 2022, the New Vallourec plan enabled the Group to refocus on its core premium markets, streamline its organization, strengthen its resilience, and ultimately propel itself into a promising future. Vallourec's 2023 earnings were the best Group results in nearly 15 years. At the end of the second quarter 2024, the Group had also reduced its net debt by more than €1.1 billion versus third quarter 2022 peak. Vallourec is now ahead of plan in its objective to reach zero net debt by the end of 2025.

In this context, Vallourec finalized the completion of its refinancing in the first half of 2024.

As a result of the successful implementation of the refinancing, Vallourec, noting the discharge of all the pre-petition liabilities restructured by the safeguard plan, has requested and obtained from the Commercial Court of Nanterre the acknowledgement of the completion of the safeguard plan.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com
Individual shareholders
Toll Free number: 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo
Romain Grie`re
Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29 romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74 nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.