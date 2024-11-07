Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
WKN: A0LEQU | ISIN: NO0003097503 | Ticker-Symbol: 3QI
Frankfurt
07.11.24
08:18 Uhr
5,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
AKVA group ASA: Update on intragroup merger with AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS

Klepp, 7 November 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by AKVA group ASA (AKVA) on 26 September 2024 regarding the entering into of merger plans for the intragroup mergers of AKVA's wholly owned subsidiaries AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS, both as non-surviving entities (the Subsidiaries), with AKVA as the surviving entity.

Due to accounting purposes relating to the timing of completion of the mergers, the board of directors of AKVA and the Subsidiaries have today resolved to make certain minor amendments to the merger plans and their appendices. The revised merger plans with appendices are available on AKVA's webpage: https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/financial-info/other-presentations-reports/. The mergers are expected to be completed in February 2025.

The purpose of the mergers is to simplify the corporate structure in the group, by AKVA acquiring all assets, rights and liabilities of the Subsidiaries and the Subsidiaries being dissolved as legal entities. The mergers are carried out in accordance with the simplified merger procedure for parent/subsidiary mergers pursuant to section 13-24 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

* * *

AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Ronny Meinkøhn, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


