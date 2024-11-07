NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in XXL due to rights issue (310/24)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on November 6, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of XXL has proposed that the Extraordinary General meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 28, 2024, approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is on or about January 14, 2025. The terms and the subscription price are yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1258122