GlobeNewswire
07.11.2024 11:34 Uhr
69 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in XXL due to rights issue (310/24)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL)
published on November 6, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of XXL has proposed that the Extraordinary General
meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 28, 2024, approves a rights issue with
preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is on or
about January 14, 2025. The terms and the subscription price are yet to be
determined. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1258122
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
