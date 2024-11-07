Nordex, a wind turbine manufacturer, reported impressive financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue increasing by 14% to €5.1 billion and EBITDA significantly improving to nearly €190 million. The company's EBITDA margin climbed to 3.7%, with the third quarter reaching 4.3%. Despite these positive figures and a strong order backlog of €11.5 billion, the stock market response has been lukewarm.

Market Reaction Defies Positive Outlook

Contrary to the optimistic company forecast for the full year 2024, Nordex's stock price has experienced a decline, falling below the €12 mark and continuing its downward trend. On Thursday, the stock saw a 3% drop to €11.76, marking its lowest point since early July. Analysts attribute this discrepancy between operational performance and stock price to uncertainties surrounding future climate policies and their impact on the wind power sector. Despite improved profitability and growing order volumes, market sentiment remains subdued, highlighting the disconnect between the company's operational achievements and its stock market valuation.

Ad

Fresh Nordex information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nordex analysis...