Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
07.11.2024 12:00 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

7 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 6 November 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£48.988million

Including current year income and expenses

£49.222million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

258.16p

Including current year income and expenses

259.40p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

258.66p

Including current year income and expenses

259.78p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


