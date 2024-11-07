Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 12:10 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Refix / Siete Cuarenta Natural S.L.: Big Wave Grand Prix: The New Era of Surfing in Nazaré

An exclusive look at the big wave surfing event sponsored by REFIX

NAZARÉ, Portugal, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Big Wave Grand Prix (BWGP), sponsored by REFIX (Siete Cuarenta Natural S.L.), is an innovative live streaming platform dedicated to big wave surfing, launching in Nazaré for the 2024/2025 season. Unlike traditional one-day events, the BWGP will follow the daily achievements of the world's top big wave surfers throughout the entire season.

With the participation of 30 surfers from 13 countries, the BWGP offers a unique experience through blogs, behind-the-scenes content, YouTube shows, and interviews. Fans will get an up-close look at the daily action of the surfers and the photographers and videographers who capture it. These professionals are key to promoting big wave surfing, and the BWGP recognizes their importance.

The BWGP would like to express its gratitude to the photographers and videographers for their dedication, especially during the winter, when they work under extreme weather conditions. Additionally, a specialized team will ensure the surfers' safety on jet skis.

Katarina Patek Ghidirmic, co-founder of the BWGP, emphasizes: "The public needs to understand the great respect we owe to photographers and videographers. Without their work, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the amazing images we see on social media."

Among the featured collaborators are Mexican photographer María Fernanda, one of the few women in the world capturing big waves, and Yunes Khader, a filmmaker following big wave surfer Lucas Chumbo. Also featured are Kira Brüssau, who highlights women's stories in big wave surfing, and Todd Hansen, an American videographer dedicated to filming Nazaré's giant waves.

The 2024/2025 season promises to be special, filled with exclusive content and exciting behind-the-scenes footage.

Press contact:
Katarina Patek Ghidirmic | BRAND COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR
kghidirmic@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/688bbab8-6461-4aea-9e53-c0d5e6cf11be


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.