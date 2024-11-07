Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 12:18 Uhr
Fractal Recognized as India's Best Workplaces for Women (Top 100) and Best Workplaces for DEI and Belonging (Top 25) in 2024 by Great Place to Work Institute

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (www.fractal.ai), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytic solutions to entities including Fortune 500® companies, today announced that it has earned two prestigious accolades by the Great Place to Work® Institute (India) for 2024. Fractal has been named one of India's Best Workplaces for Women in the Top 100 (Large) category for the fifth consecutive year, and it is ranked among the Top 25 Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging for the second consecutive year.

The Great Place To Work Certification is widely regarded as the employer-of-choice recognition, a distinction that organizations worldwide recognise. This certification holds international acclaim and is acknowledged as a high standard for identifying and celebrating outstanding workplace cultures. The certification process involved a HR practice audit, along with interviews and opinion surveys conducted among associates, all evaluated against a robust framework. Fractal's performance was measured using the Trust Index survey and Culture Audit, focusing on key parameters that directly influence an employee's perception of a great workplace.

These accolades underscore Fractal's commitment to fostering gender diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across its global footprint. Through forward-thinking initiatives, the company has created meaningful opportunities for women and underrepresented groups, empowering them to contribute to the organization while advancing their professional journeys.

"We are committed to building an inclusive workplace culture for women with a strong focus on gender parity and diversity. Our women-centric guidelines and initiatives ensure every voice is heard and valued, with a focus on providing opportunities for growth and continuous development. This recognition marks a significant stride in building a high-trust culture for all," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman, Fractal.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by GPTW among the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women for the 5th year, and among Top 25 Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging for the 2nd year running. This appreciation speaks to Fractal's commitment to inclusivity and supporting our teams as we grow and drive positive change in the industry. We take great pride in our culture and thank each Fractalite for making this possible," said Rohini Singh, Chief People Officer at Fractal.

Fractal's culture of inclusivity extends beyond achieving gender balance; it nurtures a deep sense of belonging where every employee is encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work, fostering an environment that celebrates individuality and drives collective growth.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired companies.

Fractal's businesses include Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management) & Flyfish (generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis, Lung cancer, heart failure and stroke.

Fractal currently has 4500+ employees across 17 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, Middle East and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group, Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2021 by Everest Group, Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fractal-recognized-as-indias-best-workplaces-for-women-top-100-and-best-workplaces-for-dei-and-belonging-top-25-in-2024-by-great-place-to-work-institute-302298661.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
