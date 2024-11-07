Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 12:18 Uhr
71 Leser
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand makes presence at 2024 Business & Philanthropy Forum

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese baijiu brand Ting Hua Liquor made its presence in Singapore as an invitee to the 2024 Business & Philanthropy Forum held there from November 4 to 5.


As a high-end Chinese baijiu brand, Ting Hua Liquor impressed, as it did in last two sessions, attendees of the gathering, including nearly 500 global philanthropists, investors, scholars and policy makers, with its innovative endeavors and unique taste.

In the healthy and merry life-themed speeches, representatives from Ting Hua Liquor introduced its ripe liquor-based baijiu brewing techniques to highlight efforts in refining the traditional Chinese baijiu and seeking "technology-driven goodness".

As one of the main objectives of the forum, "technology-driven goodness" or bringing more benefits to global consumers inspired the Chinese baijiu brand to break the stereotypes for the taste of baijiu.

With a mellow taste and fascinating smell, products of Ting Hua Liquor brought the unique charm of Chinese liquor to crowds of international friends there.

After savoring several cups of Ting Hua liquor, a Congolese guest expressed his favor and another Polish guest was deeply fond of how Ting Hua Liquor got its name from the ancient liquor brewing technique in China -- "listening to the sound of liquor bubbles to distinguish a fine liquor".

Other guests present at the forum experienced the Chinese baijiu culture through tasting Ting Hua Liquor-branded products, hoping that Ting Hua Liquor would debut in their countries.

By leveraging Singapore's advantages in business, trade and market order, Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. (600381.SH), chief distributor of Ting Hua Liquor, planned to take the locality as a pivot for its future trade of Ting Hua Liquor products with Southeast Asia and other regions in the world.

In a lucky draw, Ting Hua Liquor products became the most expected prizes for attendees of the forum, which, initiated in Singapore since 2016, gathered global families, family offices, foundations and philanthropists to tackle trendy topics such as AI, healthcare innovation, sustainable development, going global of enterprises, etc.

Zheng Wei, secretary-general of the forum's organizing committee, applauded Ting Hua Liquor's participation, saying the latter's core values are closely in line with what the forum advocates and solidify innovation in development of distilled liquor.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343012.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551476/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-baijiu-brand-makes-presence-at-2024-business--philanthropy-forum-302298660.html

