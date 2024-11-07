

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $576 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $348 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $791 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $5.941 billion from $5.888 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $576 Mln. vs. $348 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.941 Bln vs. $5.888 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.34 to $1.37



