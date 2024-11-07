

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $28.80 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $21.46 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.51 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $292.30 million from $268.74 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



